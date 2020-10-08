|
Tortured_Mind
YeahForshaw
@mpatrick1993
8 Oct 2020
Matterfaces obsession with Grealishs calves is work place harassment
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Adrian Bold
@adrianbold
8 Oct 2020
Sam Matterface just managed to mention Jack Grealish without referring to his calves.
#jackgrealish #England #ENGWAL #calves
