JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « on: Yesterday at 06:36:45 PM »

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:12 PM » Connor Armstrong

@ConnorArmstrong

1h

Cannot put into words quite how much I dislike Sam Matterfaces commentary



@ConnorArmstrong

1h



Cannot put into words quite how much I dislike Sam Matterfaces commentary



Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:46:23 PM »



Joe



@princent_vice



19m



Sam Matterface informing the audience that a green balloon has been on the pitch for 20 minutes is pure Partridge



Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:09:07 PM » D H

@HaylockDaniel

42m

Whats the fuck is Sam Matterface going on about



@HaylockDaniel





42m



Whats the fuck is Sam Matterface going on about



Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 293JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:10:27 PM » Chris Orton



@chrisorton2011



42m



Matterfaces commentary is particularly insightful today: big green balloons, paper aeroplanes and, of course: Hes 20 today - hes no longer a teenager.



Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:29:38 PM » https://twitter.com/Mask_Of_Anarchy/status/1434564719214571523 Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 293JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:46:36 PM »



Say, that's the horse I tipped at Beverley a week gone Saturday !!!



Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 293JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 PM »



@mpatrick1993



8 Oct 2020



Matterfaces obsession with Grealishs calves is work place harassment





Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 293JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:29:56 PM »

@adrianbold





8 Oct 2020



Sam Matterface just managed to mention Jack Grealish without referring to his calves.



#jackgrealish #England #ENGWAL #calves



Logged

Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:10:24 AM »



martin tyler + gary neville are the best football double act commentators for me.







I TAKE IT YOU WOULD FILE THEM AWAY ALONG WITH ALEX SCOTT AS NOT FIT-FOR-PURPOSE COMMENTATORS...martin tyler + gary neville are the best football double act commentators for me. Logged