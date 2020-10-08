Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!  (Read 175 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 06:36:45 PM »
           oleary
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:12 PM »
Connor Armstrong

@ConnorArmstrong
1h

Cannot put into words quite how much I dislike Sam Matterfaces commentary
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:46:23 PM »


Joe

@princent_vice

19m

Sam Matterface informing the audience that a green balloon has been on the pitch for 20 minutes is pure Partridge
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:09:07 PM »
D H

@HaylockDaniel


42m

Whats the fuck is Sam Matterface going on about
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:10:27 PM »
Chris Orton 

@chrisorton2011

42m

Matterfaces commentary is particularly insightful today: big green balloons, paper aeroplanes and, of course: Hes 20 today - hes no longer a teenager.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:29:38 PM »
https://twitter.com/Mask_Of_Anarchy/status/1434564719214571523 
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:46:36 PM »
Masque Of Anarchy ???

Say, that's the horse I tipped at Beverley a week gone Saturday !!!   mick

  https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results/2021-08-28/beverley/644349/future-stars-apprentice-handicap
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 PM »
YeahForshaw

@mpatrick1993

8 Oct 2020

Matterfaces obsession with Grealishs calves is work place harassment
                 oleary
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:29:56 PM »
Adrian Bold
@adrianbold


8 Oct 2020

Sam Matterface just managed to mention Jack Grealish without referring to his calves.

 #jackgrealish #England #ENGWAL #calves

               oleary
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:10:24 AM »
I TAKE IT YOU WOULD FILE THEM AWAY ALONG WITH ALEX SCOTT AS NOT FIT-FOR-PURPOSE COMMENTATORS...

martin tyler + gary neville are the best football double act commentators for me.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:10:17 AM »
BY WHAT I READ THEY'RE NOT VERY POPULAR. NOT A FAN OF NEVILLE !!!
