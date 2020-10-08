Welcome,
MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
Author
Topic: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! (Read 127 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:36:45 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:42:12 PM
Connor Armstrong
@ConnorArmstrong
1h
Cannot put into words quite how much I dislike Sam Matterfaces commentary
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:23 PM
Joe
@princent_vice
19m
Sam Matterface informing the audience that a green balloon has been on the pitch for 20 minutes is pure Partridge
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:09:07 PM
D H
@HaylockDaniel
42m
Whats the fuck is Sam Matterface going on about
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:27 PM
Chris Orton
@chrisorton2011
42m
Matterfaces commentary is particularly insightful today: big green balloons, paper aeroplanes and, of course: Hes 20 today - hes no longer a teenager.
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:38 PM
https://twitter.com/Mask_Of_Anarchy/status/1434564719214571523
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:36 PM
Masque Of Anarchy ???
Say, that's the horse I tipped at Beverley a week gone Saturday !!!
https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results/2021-08-28/beverley/644349/future-stars-apprentice-handicap
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:15 PM
YeahForshaw
@mpatrick1993
8 Oct 2020
Matterfaces obsession with Grealishs calves is work place harassment
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:56 PM
Adrian Bold
@adrianbold
8 Oct 2020
Sam Matterface just managed to mention Jack Grealish without referring to his calves.
#jackgrealish #England #ENGWAL #calves
