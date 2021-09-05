Welcome,
September 05, 2021, 08:41:48 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
Author
Topic: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! (Read 52 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 285
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:36:45 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 285
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:42:12 PM »
Connor Armstrong
@ConnorArmstrong
1h
Cannot put into words quite how much I dislike Sam Matterfaces commentary
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 285
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:46:23 PM »
Joe
@princent_vice
19m
Sam Matterface informing the audience that a green balloon has been on the pitch for 20 minutes is pure Partridge
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 285
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:09:07 PM »
D H
@HaylockDaniel
42m
Whats the fuck is Sam Matterface going on about
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 285
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:10:27 PM »
Chris Orton
@chrisorton2011
42m
Matterfaces commentary is particularly insightful today: big green balloons, paper aeroplanes and, of course: Hes 20 today - hes no longer a teenager.
Logged
