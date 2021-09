Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « on: Today at 06:36:45 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind





Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:42:12 PM » Connor Armstrong



@ConnorArmstrong

1h



Cannot put into words quite how much I dislike Sam Matterface's commentary



Tortured_Mind





Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:46:23 PM »



Joe



@princent_vice



19m



Sam Matterface informing the audience that a green balloon has been on the pitch for 20 minutes is pure Partridge



Tortured_Mind





Re: MATTERFACE `N DIXON !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:09:07 PM » D H



@HaylockDaniel





42m



What's the fuck is Sam Matterface going on about



