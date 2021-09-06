headset

Posts: 2 337 Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:38:49 PM » YES, PRETTY SAD NEWS TO GO AT THAT AGE...A BIT OF A WILD ONE BUT THAT DOESNT MAKE U A BAD PERSON..



LIKE YOURSELF I WOULD HAVE RAGGED HER ALL OVER THE BED...IN FACT, I WOULD RAGGED THE WHOLE GIRLS ALOUD BAND...DECENT TOTTY THAT LOT



RIP Logged

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 844 Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM » I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah Logged

headset

Posts: 2 337 Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:03:13 AM »



MAYBE SOME BAD TASTE IN IT IF YOU COME FROM TODAYS EASILY OFFENDED GANG.....................I WILL GIVE U THAT... SHE WOULDNT HAVE MINDED IT, SHE'D HAVE TOOK IT THE WAY IT WAS MEANT. SHE WAS NO WOKE AND WAS A BIT WILD HERSELF. I ALSO DOUBT SHE WAS EASILY OFFENDED AFTER THE CARRY-ON BETWEEN HER BEST MATE CHERYL AND THAT TOILET ATTENDANT.....SHE RIGHTLY OR WRONGLY STUCK BY HERE SO I DOUBT ME WANTING TO RAG HER AND HER BAND WILL HAVE BOTHERED HER THAT MUCH.....MAYBE SOME BAD TASTE IN IT IF YOU COME FROM TODAYS EASILY OFFENDED GANG.....................I WILL GIVE U THAT... Logged

Holgateoldskool

Posts: 1 844 Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:00:54 AM » Just a sense of decency - something obviously beyond you showing. Pathetic. You didnt look good at all - speaking of someone just departed showed you have little or no respect- thats it in a nutshell. Nothing about woke as you try and put up as justification- just a woeful attempt to defend the indefensible. Logged

headset

Posts: 2 337 Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:06:14 AM » .



yea, whatever and before the internet, you'd be putting a piece in the gazette death column about her due to caring that much...NOT



and for the record .... i would be still saying to mates in a pub id fuck her even on the day they put her in the ground..



whilst you hold a minutes silence for someone you have never met yea, whatever and before the internet, you'd be putting a piece in the gazette death column about her due to caring that much...NOTand for the record .... i would be still saying to mates in a pub id fuck her even on the day they put her in the ground..whilst you hold a minutes silence for someone you have never met « Last Edit: Today at 07:16:04 AM by headset » Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 142 Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:59:58 AM » RIP Sarah. Just a tragic loss. Always seemed to be a fun loving girl who lived life to the max. Sympathies to her family.



Logged

Pigeon droppings

Posts: 258 Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:13:20 AM » I wasn't going to respond to this but feel I now have to......



Tommy Cooper and Ken Dodd are now deceased......both were bonkers, and no, saying that....IS NOT offensive!



Yes, Sarah Harding did come across as bonkers, in a nice way, so saying that is NOT offensive either!



Bo Derek and many other beautiful women have died over the years....and yes I did fancy them, as I fancied Sarah Harding! Saying that I fancied someone who has recently died, is NOT offensive!



The person who posted 2nd in this thread, said some stuff that I considered very close to the knuckle! He put words into my mouth, insinuating I also wanted to "rag her all over the place"!



He said it....not me!



The only person in this thread offended by the words I used, is oldschool......who Im guessing is a bit of a snowflake!



I stand by my opening post! Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 142 Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:17:00 AM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 10:13:20 AM I wasn't going to respond to this but feel I now have to......



Tommy Cooper and Ken Dodd are now deceased......both were bonkers, and no, saying that....IS NOT offensive!



Yes, Sarah Harding did come across as bonkers, in a nice way, so saying that is NOT offensive either!



Bo Derek and many other beautiful women have died over the years....and yes I did fancy them, as I fancied Sarah Harding! Saying that I fancied someone who has recently died, is NOT offensive!



The person who posted 2nd in this thread, said some stuff that I considered very close to the knuckle! He put words into my mouth, insinuating I also wanted to "rag her all over the place"!



He said it....not me!



The only person in this thread offended by the words I used, is oldschool......who Im guessing is a bit of a snowflake!



I stand by my opening post!



I don't think there was anything wrong with your post. It was the response to it that caused offence i think. I don't think there was anything wrong with your post. It was the response to it that caused offence i think. Logged