Author Topic: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!  (Read 398 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 02:32:34 PM »
The big C!  Horrid disease!

Always came across as bonkers, but I fancied the pants off her!
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:38:49 PM »
YES, PRETTY SAD NEWS TO GO AT THAT AGE...A BIT OF A WILD ONE BUT THAT DOESNT MAKE U A BAD PERSON..

LIKE YOURSELF I WOULD HAVE RAGGED HER ALL OVER THE BED...IN FACT, I WOULD RAGGED THE WHOLE GIRLS ALOUD BAND...DECENT TOTTY THAT LOT

RIP
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:36:41 PM »
No age these days, poor lass.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM »
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:00:10 PM »
Very sad to go that young, seen some lovely stories about her online today. RIP
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:14:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
           mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:12:50 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah

Perhaps they might have expressed themselves better, but there was nothing wrong with their sentiment.
I know where you live
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:03:13 AM »
SHE WOULDNT HAVE MINDED IT, SHE'D HAVE TOOK IT THE WAY IT WAS MEANT. SHE WAS NO WOKE AND WAS A BIT WILD HERSELF. I ALSO DOUBT SHE WAS EASILY OFFENDED AFTER THE CARRY-ON BETWEEN HER BEST MATE CHERYL AND THAT TOILET ATTENDANT.....SHE RIGHTLY OR WRONGLY STUCK BY HERE SO I DOUBT ME WANTING TO RAG HER AND HER BAND WILL HAVE BOTHERED HER THAT MUCH.....

MAYBE SOME BAD TASTE IN IT IF YOU COME FROM TODAYS EASILY OFFENDED GANG.....................I WILL GIVE U THAT...:like:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:00:54 AM »
Just a sense of decency - something obviously beyond you showing. Pathetic. You didnt look good at all - speaking of someone just departed showed you have little or no respect- thats it in a nutshell. Nothing about woke as you try and put up as justification- just a woeful attempt to defend the indefensible.
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:06:14 AM »
monkey.

yea, whatever and before the internet, you'd be putting a piece in the gazette death column about her due to caring that much...NOT

and for the record .... i would be still saying to mates in a pub id fuck her even on the day they put her in the ground..:like:

whilst you hold a minutes silence for someone you have never met
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:23:43 AM »
Oh what a big man you are. Pathetic and immature. Your defence becomes more lame with every post you make. Totally delusional.
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:29:08 AM »
another one crying over words on the internet, you're an embarrassment to your own user name...

old skool more like new skool!
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:59:58 AM »
RIP Sarah. Just a tragic loss. Always seemed to be a fun loving girl who lived life to the max. Sympathies to her family.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:13:20 AM »
I wasn't going to respond to this but feel I now have to......

Tommy Cooper and Ken Dodd are now deceased......both were bonkers, and no, saying that....IS NOT offensive!

Yes, Sarah Harding did come across as bonkers, in a nice way, so saying that is NOT offensive either!

Bo Derek and many other beautiful women have died over the years....and yes I did fancy them, as I fancied Sarah Harding!  Saying that I fancied someone who has recently died, is NOT offensive!

The person who posted 2nd in this thread, said some stuff that I considered very close to the knuckle!  He put words into my mouth, insinuating I also wanted to "rag her all over the place"!

He said it....not me!

The only person in this thread offended by the words I used, is oldschool......who Im guessing is a bit of a snowflake!

I stand by my opening post!
Bernie
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:17:00 AM »
Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Today at 10:13:20 AM
I wasn't going to respond to this but feel I now have to......

Tommy Cooper and Ken Dodd are now deceased......both were bonkers, and no, saying that....IS NOT offensive!

Yes, Sarah Harding did come across as bonkers, in a nice way, so saying that is NOT offensive either!

Bo Derek and many other beautiful women have died over the years....and yes I did fancy them, as I fancied Sarah Harding!  Saying that I fancied someone who has recently died, is NOT offensive!

The person who posted 2nd in this thread, said some stuff that I considered very close to the knuckle!  He put words into my mouth, insinuating I also wanted to "rag her all over the place"!

He said it....not me!

The only person in this thread offended by the words I used, is oldschool......who Im guessing is a bit of a snowflake!

I stand by my opening post!

I don't think there was anything wrong with your post. It was the response to it that caused offence i think.
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:19:16 AM »
monkey

well said pigeon, and where I come from and people/males of my generation. The word fancied when talking about a female means you wouldn't mind fucking them if the chance ever arose. So that's why I used the phrase like yourself. Not trying to drag you into my way of thinking.

I would also say whilst you used the word fancied, I think we all know deep down you  actually ment you would rattle her or knock one out from the wrist over her... so you know what you can do with your close to the knuckle quote mcl

The last paragraph was said in a banter-type way to pigeon by the way, for any that might be offended..
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:08:38 PM »
  "Sarah Harding branded hypocrite for saucy sex act after slut-shaming Fifth Harmony - Daily Star" https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/sarah-harding-sex-chad-johnson-19336774.amp   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
