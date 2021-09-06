Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 06, 2021, 02:08:01 AM
Author Topic: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!  (Read 210 times)
« on: Yesterday at 02:32:34 PM »
The big C!  Horrid disease!

Always came across as bonkers, but I fancied the pants off her!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:38:49 PM »
YES, PRETTY SAD NEWS TO GO AT THAT AGE...A BIT OF A WILD ONE BUT THAT DOESNT MAKE U A BAD PERSON..

LIKE YOURSELF I WOULD HAVE RAGGED HER ALL OVER THE BED...IN FACT, I WOULD RAGGED THE WHOLE GIRLS ALOUD BAND...DECENT TOTTY THAT LOT

RIP
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:36:41 PM »
No age these days, poor lass.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM »
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:00:10 PM »
Very sad to go that young, seen some lovely stories about her online today. RIP
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:14:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
           mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:12:50 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah

Perhaps they might have expressed themselves better, but there was nothing wrong with their sentiment.
