September 06, 2021, 02:08:01 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Author
Topic: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding! (Read 210 times)
Pigeon droppings
RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Yesterday
at 02:32:34 PM »
The big C! Horrid disease!
Always came across as bonkers, but I fancied the pants off her!
headset
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Yesterday
at 02:38:49 PM »
YES, PRETTY SAD NEWS TO GO AT THAT AGE...A BIT OF A WILD ONE BUT THAT DOESNT MAKE U A BAD PERSON..
LIKE YOURSELF I WOULD HAVE RAGGED HER ALL OVER THE BED...IN FACT, I WOULD RAGGED THE WHOLE GIRLS ALOUD BAND...DECENT TOTTY THAT LOT
RIP
Squarewheelbike
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Yesterday
at 04:36:41 PM »
No age these days, poor lass.
Holgateoldskool
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Yesterday
at 05:58:15 PM »
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
Itchy_ring
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Yesterday
at 07:00:10 PM »
Very sad to go that young, seen some lovely stories about her online today. RIP
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Yesterday
at 07:14:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 05:58:15 PM
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Today
at 01:12:50 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 05:58:15 PM
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
Perhaps they might have expressed themselves better, but there was nothing wrong with their sentiment.
I know where you live
