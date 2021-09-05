Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!  (Read 161 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 257


« on: Today at 02:32:34 PM »
The big C!  Horrid disease!

Always came across as bonkers, but I fancied the pants off her!
Logged
headset
Posts: 2 320


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:38:49 PM »
YES, PRETTY SAD NEWS TO GO AT THAT AGE...A BIT OF A WILD ONE BUT THAT DOESNT MAKE U A BAD PERSON..

LIKE YOURSELF I WOULD HAVE RAGGED HER ALL OVER THE BED...IN FACT, I WOULD RAGGED THE WHOLE GIRLS ALOUD BAND...DECENT TOTTY THAT LOT

RIP
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 044


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:36:41 PM »
No age these days, poor lass.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 842


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:58:15 PM »
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 842


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:00:10 PM »
Very sad to go that young, seen some lovely stories about her online today. RIP
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 285


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:14:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 05:58:15 PM
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
           mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
