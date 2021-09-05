Welcome,
September 05, 2021, 06:44:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Author
Topic: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 257
RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
«
on:
Today
at 02:32:34 PM »
The big C! Horrid disease!
Always came across as bonkers, but I fancied the pants off her!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 318
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:38:49 PM »
YES, PRETTY SAD NEWS TO GO AT THAT AGE...A BIT OF A WILD ONE BUT THAT DOESNT MAKE U A BAD PERSON..
LIKE YOURSELF I WOULD HAVE RAGGED HER ALL OVER THE BED...IN FACT, I WOULD RAGGED THE WHOLE GIRLS ALOUD BAND...DECENT TOTTY THAT LOT
RIP
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 044
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:36:41 PM »
No age these days, poor lass.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 842
Re: RIP girls aloud singer Sarah Harding!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:58:15 PM »
I hope the first two posters reflect on their supplementary comments on what is an obituary. So crass and distasteful. RIP Sarah
Logged
