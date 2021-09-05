Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2021, 12:12:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Shagging outside Aldi?  (Read 75 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 410


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 09:57:48 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/stockton-woman-47-denies-having-21476272

Must have got excited by the knock off hob knobs.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 276


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:21 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 410


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:41:40 AM »
Pussy magnificent
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 