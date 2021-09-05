Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2021, 08:41:35 PM
Author Topic: Andorra 🇦🇩  (Read 180 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 411


« on: Today at 09:47:27 AM »
Has two Heads of State.


Its also a bit shit for pulling tarts as I discovered on my only visit up there.
Tory Cunt
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:07 AM »
Their national dish is mouse casserole.
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:42:26 AM »
Do they suck em off too?
Tory Cunt
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:11:49 PM »
No, they use their elbows, but in Andorra la Vella you can get a fine if you put a cooked fish into a river as a joke.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:47:57 PM »
Not Andorra, but in Ljubljana if you're caught in possession of a bean scratcher the arresting officer is obliged to expose their genitalia to you.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:38:52 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:11:49 PM
No, they use their elbows, but in Andorra la Vella you can get a fine if you put a cooked fish into a river as a joke.

Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:38:26 PM »
There's a town in Australia where it illegal to own a woon. No-one knows what a woon is, so everyone's pretty tense. I feel bad for them.
