September 05, 2021, 08:41:35 PM
Andorra 🇦🇩
Topic: Andorra 🇦🇩
Ben G
Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 09:47:27 AM »
Has two Heads of State.
Its also a bit shit for pulling tarts as I discovered on my only visit up there.
Tory Cunt
Bugger.
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 10:24:07 AM »
Their national dish is mouse casserole.
Ben G
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 10:42:26 AM »
Do they suck em off too?
Tory Cunt
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 12:11:49 PM »
No, they use their elbows, but in Andorra la Vella you can get a fine if you put a cooked fish into a river as a joke.
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 03:47:57 PM »
Not Andorra, but in Ljubljana if you're caught in possession of a bean scratcher the arresting officer is obliged to expose their genitalia to you.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 04:38:52 PM »
Today
at 12:11:49 PM
No, they use their elbows, but in Andorra la Vella you can get a fine if you put a cooked fish into a river as a joke.
Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime!
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 07:38:26 PM »
There's a town in Australia where it illegal to own a woon. No-one knows what a woon is, so everyone's pretty tense. I feel bad for them.
