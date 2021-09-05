Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Andorra 🇦🇩  (Read 81 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 09:47:27 AM »
Has two Heads of State.


Its also a bit shit for pulling tarts as I discovered on my only visit up there.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:07 AM »
Their national dish is mouse casserole.
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:42:26 AM »
Do they suck em off too?
Tory Cunt
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:11:49 PM »
No, they use their elbows, but in Andorra la Vella you can get a fine if you put a cooked fish into a river as a joke.
