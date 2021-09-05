Welcome,
September 05, 2021, 12:12:26 PM
Andorra 🇦🇩
Author
Topic: Andorra 🇦🇩 (Read 49 times)
Ben G
Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 09:47:27 AM »
Has two Heads of State.
Its also a bit shit for pulling tarts as I discovered on my only visit up there.
Tory Cunt
Bugger.
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 10:24:07 AM »
Their national dish is mouse casserole.
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 10:42:26 AM »
Do they suck em off too?
Re: Andorra 🇦🇩
Today
at 12:11:49 PM »
No, they use their elbows, but in Andorra la Vella you can get a fine if you put a cooked fish into a river as a joke.
