headset

Offline



Posts: 2 310





Posts: 2 310 BENT RIGHT AT THE TOP! « on: Today at 05:54:46 AM »



EVEN THE AIDE'S ARE BENT AS FUCK OR LOOKING TO CASH IN...



AT LEAST THE DIRTY BASTARD HAS LOST HIS JOB.....



LIKE WITH MOST CRIMS ITS WHAT THEY GET AWAY WITH BEFORE GETTING CAUGHT THAT IS ALWAYS THE CONCERN TO THE MANY....



ROYALTY IS BACK IN THE NEWS AGAIN....



it could have been much worse - he could have been a nonce!...



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9957943/Prince-Charles-closest-aide-Michael-Fawcett-forced-resign-damning-cash-favours-note.html

WE ALL KNOW ROYALTY IS DODGY AS FUCK AND NOT TO BE MESSED WITH...EVEN THE AIDE'S ARE BENT AS FUCK OR LOOKING TO CASH IN...AT LEAST THE DIRTY BASTARD HAS LOST HIS JOB.....LIKE WITH MOST CRIMS ITS WHAT THEY GET AWAY WITH BEFORE GETTING CAUGHT THAT IS ALWAYS THE CONCERN TO THE MANY....ROYALTY IS BACK IN THE NEWS AGAIN....it could have been much worse - he could have been a nonce!... Logged