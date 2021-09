headset

Offline



Posts: 2 302





Posts: 2 302 vaccine passports in sport « on: Today at 07:49:08 AM »



when half the players won't take the jab....



It's a pity they don't promote the jab like they promote the knee in football!!





JAB THEM WHEN THEY TAKE THE KNEE....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9956305/Ministers-set-impose-vaccine-passports-mass-events.html how do they expect to implement that.....when half the players won't take the jab....It's a pity they don't promote the jab like they promote the knee in football!!JAB THEM WHEN THEY TAKE THE KNEE.... Logged