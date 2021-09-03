Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 10, 2021
Topic: SHARK ATTACK!!
headset
September 03, 2021, 07:59:58 AM
THEY DESERVE ALL THEY GET FOR GOING INTO THE DRINK WHERE SHARKS ARE!!

I WOULD MAYBE  GO DOWN IN A CAGE ....MAYBE

would you fuck get me going down in a scuba suit...


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16036404/shocking-moment-tiger-shark-attacks-divers-head/
headset
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:11:40 PM
Fucking hell - have you seen this one - I said in the above post you might get me down in a cage

you won't now I've just watched the video in the news article - lucky that cage wasn't packed ...

check this out bust through the cage!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1974416/terrifying-moment-shark-bursts-through-cage/
plazmuh
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:31:28 PM
YOU MEAN The Death Of Sharknando..

NNNNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO


 rava rava rava
