Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 10, 2021, 08:10:19 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SHARK ATTACK!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SHARK ATTACK!! (Read 166 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 405
SHARK ATTACK!!
«
on:
September 03, 2021, 07:59:58 AM »
THEY DESERVE ALL THEY GET FOR GOING INTO THE DRINK WHERE SHARKS ARE!!
I WOULD MAYBE GO DOWN IN A CAGE ....MAYBE
would you fuck get me going down in a scuba suit...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16036404/shocking-moment-tiger-shark-attacks-divers-head/
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 405
Re: SHARK ATTACK!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:11:40 PM »
Fucking hell - have you seen this one - I said in the above post you might get me down in a cage
you won't now I've just watched the video in the news article - lucky that cage wasn't packed ...
check this out bust through the cage!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1974416/terrifying-moment-shark-bursts-through-cage/
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 396
Re: SHARK ATTACK!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:31:28 PM »
YOU MEAN The Death Of Sharknando..
NNNNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...