headset

racism in football still out there!

these eastern block countries have a long way to go to remove the racist scenes witnessed in Hungary...



I'm all for a bit of toe to toe violence between supporters ............. so I might be a bit of a hypocrite, if so, so be it.



but blatant racism needs stamping out!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16037524/england-knee-booed-hungary-sterling-bellingham-monkey-chants/ I'm not into taking the knee so cant put my voice behind that, but the other stuff that goes on and went on last night towards the England players is not acceptable..these eastern block countries have a long way to go to remove the racist scenes witnessed in Hungary...I'm all for a bit of toe to toe violence between supporters............. so I might be a bit of a hypocrite, if so, so be it.but blatant racism needs stamping out!

Rutters

Also interesting in that it's the only form of abuse he sees fit to comment on whilst perplexingly finding 'a bit of toe to toe violence' quite gratifying.



headset

Posts: 2 302 Re: Stick to the cute animal pictures. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:29:01 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 12:15:01 PM Also interesting in that it's the only form of abuse he sees fit to comment on whilst perplexingly finding 'a bit of toe to toe violence' quite gratifying.







it was a bit of tongue in cheek in all fairness, I don't really indulge in it anymore, age gets the better of you. I might have or had thug tendencies in the past. I was still not keen on racism though. If the is a name that fits people like me then whatever it is you are welcome to call me it. The best I can come up with is an ex- thug who doesn't see himself as a racist..



it was a bit of tongue in cheek in all fairness, I don't really indulge in it anymore, age gets the better of you. I might have or had thug tendencies in the past. I was still not keen on racism though. If the is a name that fits people like me then whatever it is you are welcome to call me it. The best I can come up with is an ex- thug who doesn't see himself as a racist..

headset

Posts: 2 302 Re: racism in football still out there! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:04:16 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 03:22:11 PM Two words, if I may...



1. selectively



2. offended



Fucking hell, I was expecting something better and shorter than that..



Fucking hell, I was expecting something better and shorter than that..Even Adi dem off-fly me had me privately googling anti marxisits to see if I was one of them because i don't agree with the knee like the Hungary lot. I still can't work out what one of them is. They don't make life easy for us of average to low intelligence..fucking anti Marxist what the fuck is that in layman's terms apart from a right mouthful

headset

Posts: 2 302 Re: racism in football still out there! « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:52:30 AM »



YOU CAN STILL HAVE AN HOSTILE STADIUM WITHOUT RACISM....



I WOULD STILL END TAKING THE KNEE THE BOOING WON'T STOP FOR THAT...



RACISM HOWEVER NEEDS STOPING!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16045762/fifa-disciplinary-proceedings-hungary-england-racist-abuse/



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16045762/fifa-disciplinary-proceedings-hungary-england-racist-abuse/

IT LOOKS LIKE ACTION WILL BE TAKEN OVER THE DISGUSTING RACISM OVER IN HUNGARY....YOU CAN STILL HAVE AN HOSTILE STADIUM WITHOUT RACISM....I WOULD STILL END TAKING THE KNEE THE BOOING WON'T STOP FOR THAT...RACISM HOWEVER NEEDS STOPING!