September 03, 2021, 10:46:17 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
racism in football still out there!
Author
Topic: racism in football still out there!
headset
Posts: 2 284
racism in football still out there!
Today
at 07:31:18 AM »
I'm not into taking the knee so cant put my voice behind that, but the other stuff that goes on and went on last night towards the England players is not acceptable..
these eastern block countries have a long way to go to remove the racist scenes witnessed in Hungary...
I'm all for a bit of toe to toe violence between supporters
............. so I might be a bit of a hypocrite, if so, so be it.
but blatant racism needs stamping out!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16037524/england-knee-booed-hungary-sterling-bellingham-monkey-chants/
Today
at 07:36:54 AM by headset
Rutters
Posts: 406
Re: racism in football still out there!
Today
at 09:50:32 AM »
I seem to remember you posting something similar before.
Why is it only racist abuse which upsets you?
Ben G
Posts: 4 399
Re: racism in football still out there!
Today
at 09:53:32 AM »
Eastern Europe and Asia are 10-15 years behind the West.
Not an excuse but rather a statement of fact.
They do need education on whats totally unacceptable.
Tory Cunt
Posts: 45 551
Re: racism in football still out there!
Today
at 10:41:33 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 09:50:32 AM
I seem to remember you posting something similar before.
Why is it only racist abuse which upsets you?
Thats a very interesting question.
Interesting, in that he said nothing of the sort
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
