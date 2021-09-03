headset

Posts: 2 284 racism in football still out there! « on: Today at 07:31:18 AM »

these eastern block countries have a long way to go to remove the racist scenes witnessed in Hungary...



I'm all for a bit of toe to toe violence between supporters ............. so I might be a bit of a hypocrite, if so, so be it.



but blatant racism needs stamping out!





