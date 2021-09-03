Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: racism in football still out there!  (Read 44 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:31:18 AM »
I'm not into taking the knee so cant put my voice behind that, but the other stuff that goes on and went on last night towards the England players is not acceptable..
these eastern block countries have a long way to go to remove the racist scenes witnessed in Hungary...

I'm all for a bit of toe to toe violence  between supporters monkey............. so I might be a bit of a hypocrite, if so, so be it. :ponce:

but blatant racism needs stamping out!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16037524/england-knee-booed-hungary-sterling-bellingham-monkey-chants/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:50:32 AM »
I seem to remember you posting something similar before.

Why is it only racist abuse which upsets you?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:53:32 AM »
Eastern Europe and Asia are 10-15 years behind the West.

Not an excuse but rather a statement of fact.

They do need education on whats totally unacceptable.
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:41:33 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 09:50:32 AM
I seem to remember you posting something similar before.

Why is it only racist abuse which upsets you?


Thats a very interesting question.




Interesting, in that he said nothing of the sort  :nige:
