Posts: 2 313 terror attack in new zealand « on: September 03, 2021, 07:22:11 AM »

these 'fanatics' will see the west withdrawing from Afghanistan as a result.

so any terror cells around the world will have their tails up... the dirty cowardly bastards..





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16040097/new-zealand-stabbings-stabbed-supermarket-knifeman-shot-dead/ not good news to wake up to. hope it's not the start of things to come.

Posts: 420 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #1 on: September 03, 2021, 10:02:18 AM » Funny how when the terrorist is Islamic it's just a deranged individual and nothing to do with faith or ethnicity but when it's a white bloke then the cause is his ideology.

Posts: 15 207 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #3 on: September 03, 2021, 11:12:36 AM » jumped the queue, got the last pot of bbq sauce? 4 white lads stabbed some random black lad in McDonalds in Boro. He must have done something to deserve itjumped the queue, got the last pot of bbq sauce?

Posts: 45 559 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #5 on: September 03, 2021, 12:12:43 PM » Every news outlet in the world is reporting him as a radicalised terrorist with links to ISIS.







I dont really see what your point is here. Do you?

Posts: 45 559 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #6 on: September 03, 2021, 12:13:42 PM » He had been under round-the-clock monitoring and heavy surveillance due to concerns about his ideology . He was known to multiple agencies, and was also on a terror watchlist.

Posts: 15 207 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #10 on: September 03, 2021, 12:25:19 PM » Quote from: Rutters on September 03, 2021, 12:07:56 PM So would you say they were deranged individuals or driven by an ideology?



I would say they are scummy little chavs, who possibly were dragged up by one or more parent to dislike black people. Any cunt carrying a knife then using it to stab someone is deranged in my eyes.

Posts: 14 390 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #11 on: September 03, 2021, 12:47:29 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on September 03, 2021, 12:13:42 PM He had been under round-the-clock monitoring and heavy surveillance due to concerns about his ideology . He was known to multiple agencies, and was also on a terror watchlist.



Its all about maintaining youre fear factor And little or nothing else.



Be assured the good News is far out weighing the bad News at this moment..



Fantastic News is slowly filtering through..



Please dont ask me what..



Its all about maintaining youre fear factor And little or nothing else.Be assured the good News is far out weighing the bad News at this moment..Fantastic News is slowly filtering through..Please dont ask me what..Thats for others folk to find and reveal..

Posts: 16 950 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #12 on: September 03, 2021, 01:48:30 PM »



Rutters comments on zero posts other than those with possible Islamic connections or anything to do with racism. None.This bloke has been accurately described in every broadcast I've seen. Did you want 'darkie' in there somewhere?

Posts: 15 207 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #15 on: September 03, 2021, 03:49:52 PM » Its true, you only appear at the hint of racism or extremism being mentioned. And it always ends up going in circles. You dont think racial abuse is worse than any other form of abuse. I think thats clear.

Posts: 2 313 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:22:48 AM » This probably comes across as controversial but the issues we have with tracking fuckers like this bastard and other terrorists.



is the fact we are more concerned about their human rights (terror suspects) than our own human rights as innocent folk going about or business in a normal way.



It's the legal people and judges that set the rules that need fucking over things like this. That cunt should have been under house arrest with the record he had.



Blame the fucking woke brigade and solicitors of the world for letting these terrorist cunts roam free..

Posts: 2 313 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:55:57 PM »



Another backward law....a media gagging order was in place at first over the id of this terrorist...crazy



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9957273/New-Zealand-police-waited-outside-supermarket-knifeman-injured-seven-avoid-spotted.html The New Zealand knifeman/terrorist was not in a terror cell, he was a lone wolf according to reports..Another backward law....a media gagging order was in place at first over the id of this terrorist...crazy

Posts: 15 207 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:26:59 PM » Dont be a fucking idiot every day would be my advice. Just be honest for once. You dont like people making a fuss about racist abuse because you dont consider it a problem. Circles!!

Posts: 420 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:20:02 PM »



Cul-de-sacs!! You should take your own advice and also only make accusations you can't justify.Otherwise you'll just make yourself look shallow. Cul-de-sacs!!

Posts: 45 559 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:23:59 PM »





I think Rutters sees himself as a hard done by straight white male.On the plus side, at least hell never reproduce

Posts: 15 207 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:06:06 PM »



I accuse you of being an idiot.



I accuse you of being an idiot.You justify it every time you post. I dont need to.

Posts: 2 313 Re: terror attack in new zealand « Reply #27 on: Today at 05:42:33 AM »



THIS MUST BE HAPPENING ALL OVER THE WORLD AND NOT JUST IN THE UK....



BLOOD MONEY FOR THE SOLICITORS!!! I'M NOT SURE HOW SOME OF THEM SLEEP AT NIGHT!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16052175/jihadi-killer-wins-107k-legal-aid/ ITS DISTURBING HOW MUCH THESE DANGEROUS BASTARDS ARE COSTING THE SYSTEM TO STAY IN THE COUNTRY AND THEN STILL GO ON TO KILLTHIS MUST BE HAPPENING ALL OVER THE WORLD AND NOT JUST IN THE UK....BLOOD MONEY FOR THE SOLICITORS!!! I'M NOT SURE HOW SOME OF THEM SLEEP AT NIGHT!