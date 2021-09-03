Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: terror attack in new zealand
« on: September 03, 2021, 07:22:11 AM »
not good news to wake up to. hope it's not the start of things to come.
these 'fanatics' will see the west withdrawing from Afghanistan as a result.
so any terror cells around the world will have their tails up... the dirty cowardly bastards..


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16040097/new-zealand-stabbings-stabbed-supermarket-knifeman-shot-dead/
« Reply #1 on: September 03, 2021, 10:02:18 AM »
Funny how when the terrorist is Islamic it's just a deranged individual and nothing to do with faith or ethnicity but when it's a white bloke then the cause is his ideology.
« Reply #2 on: September 03, 2021, 11:08:47 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on September 03, 2021, 10:02:18 AM
Funny how when the terrorist is Islamic it's just a deranged individual and nothing to do with faith or ethnicity but when it's a white bloke then the cause is his ideology.
« Reply #3 on: September 03, 2021, 11:12:36 AM »
4 white lads stabbed some random black lad in McDonalds in Boro. He must have done something to deserve it souey jumped the queue, got the last pot of bbq sauce?
« Reply #4 on: September 03, 2021, 12:07:56 PM »
So would you say they were deranged individuals or driven by an ideology?
« Reply #5 on: September 03, 2021, 12:12:43 PM »
Every news outlet in the world is reporting him as a radicalised terrorist with links to ISIS.



I dont really see what your point is here. Do you?
« Reply #6 on: September 03, 2021, 12:13:42 PM »
He had been under round-the-clock monitoring and heavy surveillance due to concerns about his ideology. He was known to multiple agencies, and was also on a terror watchlist.
« Reply #7 on: September 03, 2021, 12:16:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 03, 2021, 12:12:43 PM
Every news outlet in the world is reporting him as a radicalised terrorist with links to ISIS.



I dont really see what your point is here. Do you?
The comments of Jacinda Ardern...obviously

More animal pics
« Reply #8 on: September 03, 2021, 12:18:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 03, 2021, 12:13:42 PM
He had been under round-the-clock monitoring and heavy surveillance due to concerns about his ideology. He was known to multiple agencies, and was also on a terror watchlist.

What about the rest of the judiciously pruned citation?

More Koalas please
« Reply #9 on: September 03, 2021, 12:21:53 PM »
Ok, you win, no one is reporting about ideology. You were totally right about that.
« Reply #10 on: September 03, 2021, 12:25:19 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on September 03, 2021, 12:07:56 PM
So would you say they were deranged individuals or driven by an ideology?

I would say they are scummy little chavs, who possibly were dragged up by one or more parent to dislike black people. Any cunt carrying a knife then using it to stab someone is deranged in my eyes.
« Reply #11 on: September 03, 2021, 12:47:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 03, 2021, 12:13:42 PM
He had been under round-the-clock monitoring and heavy surveillance due to concerns about his ideology. He was known to multiple agencies, and was also on a terror watchlist.

Its all about maintaining youre fear factor And little or nothing else.

Be assured the good News is far out weighing the bad News at this moment..

Fantastic News is slowly filtering through..

Please dont ask me what..

 Thats for others folk to find and reveal..
« Reply #12 on: September 03, 2021, 01:48:30 PM »
Rutters comments on zero posts other than those with possible Islamic connections or anything to do with racism. None.

This bloke has been accurately described in every broadcast I've seen. Did you want 'darkie' in there somewhere?  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
« Reply #13 on: September 03, 2021, 03:26:52 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on September 03, 2021, 12:25:19 PM
Quote from: Rutters on September 03, 2021, 12:07:56 PM
So would you say they were deranged individuals or driven by an ideology?

I would say they are scummy little chavs, who possibly were dragged up by one or more parent to dislike black people. Any cunt carrying a knife then using it to stab someone is deranged in my eyes.

'Deranged' it is then.

I suppose if the assailants are deranged all other factors can be ignored.
« Reply #14 on: September 03, 2021, 03:28:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 03, 2021, 01:48:30 PM
Rutters comments on zero posts other than those with possible Islamic connections or anything to do with racism. None.

This bloke has been accurately described in every broadcast I've seen. Did you want 'darkie' in there somewhere?  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

No bigotry or prejudice there then.
« Reply #15 on: September 03, 2021, 03:49:52 PM »
Its true, you only appear at the hint of racism or extremism being mentioned. And it always ends up going in circles. You dont think racial abuse is worse than any other form of abuse. I think thats clear.
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:22:48 AM »
This probably comes across as controversial but the issues we have with tracking fuckers like this bastard and other terrorists.

is the fact we are more concerned about their human rights (terror suspects) than our own human rights as innocent folk going about or business in a normal way.

It's the legal people and judges that set the rules that need fucking over things like this. That cunt should have been under house arrest with the record he had.

Blame the fucking woke brigade and solicitors of the world for letting these terrorist cunts roam free..
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:28:57 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on September 03, 2021, 03:49:52 PM
Its true, you only appear at the hint of racism or extremism being mentioned. And it always ends up going in circles. You dont think racial abuse is worse than any other form of abuse. I think thats clear.

True, I think abuse is abuse and we should treat people equally.
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:59:09 AM »
Or, people shouldnt make a fuss about racist abuse
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:55:57 PM »
The New Zealand knifeman/terrorist was not in a terror cell, he was a lone wolf according to reports..

Another backward law....a media gagging order was in place at first over the id of this terrorist...crazy

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9957273/New-Zealand-police-waited-outside-supermarket-knifeman-injured-seven-avoid-spotted.html
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:17:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:59:09 AM
Or, people shouldnt make a fuss about racist abuse

Why would you want to prioritise one form of abuse over others? Shouldn't we make a fuss over all abuse?

Simple questions.
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:26:59 PM »
Dont be a fucking idiot every day would be my advice. Just be honest for once. You dont like people making a fuss about racist abuse because you dont consider it a problem. Circles!! rava
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:20:02 PM »
You should take your own advice and also only make accusations you can't justify.

Otherwise you'll just make yourself look shallow. Cul-de-sacs!!
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:23:59 PM »
I think Rutters sees himself as a hard done by straight white male.


On the plus side, at least hell never reproduce 
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:06:06 PM »
You should take your own advice and also only make accusations you can't justify.

I accuse you of being an idiot. :homer:

You justify it every time you post. I dont need to.
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:07:52 PM »
I try 
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:10:30 PM »
Fuck off Bruce.
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:42:33 AM »
ITS DISTURBING HOW MUCH THESE DANGEROUS BASTARDS ARE COSTING THE SYSTEM TO STAY IN THE COUNTRY AND THEN STILL GO ON TO KILL

THIS MUST BE HAPPENING ALL OVER THE WORLD AND NOT JUST IN THE UK....

BLOOD MONEY FOR THE SOLICITORS!!! I'M NOT SURE HOW SOME OF THEM SLEEP AT NIGHT!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16052175/jihadi-killer-wins-107k-legal-aid/
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:42:28 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:23:59 PM
I think Rutters sees himself as a hard done by straight white male.


On the plus side, at least hell never reproduce 

You don't realise it but you're proving my point.

If you think straight white males can't be victims of abuse or discrimination then ask yourself why you've been so easily led into thinking as much.
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:44:45 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:06:06 PM
You should take your own advice and also only make accusations you can't justify.

I accuse you of being an idiot. :homer:

You justify it every time you post. I dont need to.

The idiots are the ones who can't substantiate their shallow opinions and just repeat their shallow opinions.
