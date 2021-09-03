Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 03, 2021, 01:07:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The clot death shot  (Read 98 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 550


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:38:31 PM »
 monkey monkey




Classic from Nuts Smog on redraw 




Wonder if theyre regretting breaking him out of St Lukes yet 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 197


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 PM »
He never left here. Bobup all day long. Has he joined there as Notts Smog? Hes a woolly back from Brotton. Jethro told me years ago, jethro doesnt post anymore so it doesnt matter. He knew his dole Waller father and how he got a pub in Brotton and lost it. Notts hates anything because of his upbringing. Steve also outed him and banned him as the cunt who posted pictures of my missus. Hes a weird fucking excuse for a bloke.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 