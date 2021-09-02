Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND.  (Read 110 times)
headset
Posts: 2 275


« on: Today at 02:47:56 PM »
NOT GOOD NEWS FOR A NEW BUILD STADUIM....
I BET THAT SHOOK A FEW UP....


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9951343/Tottenham-evacuate-300-people-fire-breaks-1bn-stadium.html?ito=push-notification&ci=EIcVQZbext&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9951343
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 062


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:36:13 PM »
Karma for Curtains. What goes around comes around.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 255


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:24:37 PM »
A small fire put out by an electrician......

OP makes it sound like an inferno risking losing the stadium!

So........a bit of a nothing story really!😬
headset
Posts: 2 275


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:00 PM »
monkey

got to keep you and all the others on your toes and busy if im to qualify for a mod job. oleary
headset
Posts: 2 275


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:04:12 PM »
and by the way.... it is a "mod" job share that's on offer, so the won't be just me doing it..............................they say 2 heads are better than one...
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 255


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:21:51 PM »
I take it you're trying to impress us all and actually mean "Ministry Of Defence"?

I spent 25 years working for the MOD so you have a bit of catching up to do.......
