September 02, 2021, 07:11:18 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND.
Author
Topic: FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND. (Read 110 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 275
FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND.
«
on:
Today
at 02:47:56 PM »
NOT GOOD NEWS FOR A NEW BUILD STADUIM....
I BET THAT SHOOK A FEW UP....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9951343/Tottenham-evacuate-300-people-fire-breaks-1bn-stadium.html?ito=push-notification&ci=EIcVQZbext&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9951343
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 062
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:36:13 PM »
Karma for Curtains. What goes around comes around.
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 255
Re: FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:24:37 PM »
A small fire put out by an electrician......
OP makes it sound like an inferno risking losing the stadium!
So........a bit of a nothing story really!😬
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 275
Re: FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:41:00 PM »
got to keep you and all the others on your toes and busy if im to qualify for a mod job.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 275
Re: FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:04:12 PM »
and by the way.... it is a "mod" job share that's on offer, so the won't be just me doing it..............................they say 2 heads are better than one...
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 255
Re: FIRE AT TOTTENHAMS NEW GROUND.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:21:51 PM »
I take it you're trying to impress us all and actually mean "Ministry Of Defence"?
I spent 25 years working for the MOD so you have a bit of catching up to do.......
Logged
