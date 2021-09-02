Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 207





Posts: 15 207 Dorman Long Tower « on: September 02, 2021, 10:41:49 AM » To be demolished, it will be strange not seeing it, eyesore or not. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 288





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 288JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Dorman Long Tower « Reply #2 on: September 02, 2021, 02:39:20 PM » « Last Edit: September 03, 2021, 05:14:54 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 288





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 288JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Dorman Long Tower « Reply #4 on: September 02, 2021, 06:12:01 PM »



IT STARTED LIGHT WITH A DAY AT THE RACES AND ENDED DARK AFTER A FEW POST RACING DRINKS ROUND THE TOWN !!!



A UNIQUE PHOTO OF DORMAN LONG AT NIGHT FROM THE TRAIN 2015 AFTER A DAY AT A BACKEND MEETING AT REDCAR.IT STARTED LIGHT WITH A DAY AT THE RACES AND ENDED DARK AFTER A FEW POST RACING DRINKS ROUND THE TOWN !!! « Last Edit: Today at 09:53:43 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 320





Posts: 2 320 Re: Dorman Long Tower « Reply #5 on: September 03, 2021, 07:54:54 AM »



A bit blurry that one - not like you that TM... you are normally on the button with your snaps!



SOMETHING DIFFERENT I WILL GIVE YOU THAT .....MAYBE THE BEER WAS KICKING IN ...



A bit blurry that one - not like you that TM... you are normally on the button with your snaps!SOMETHING DIFFERENT I WILL GIVE YOU THAT .....MAYBE THE BEER WAS KICKING IN ... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 288





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 288JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Dorman Long Tower « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:04:35 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats