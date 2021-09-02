Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2021, 10:34:45 PM
Topic: Dorman Long Tower
Robbso
September 02, 2021, 10:41:49 AM
To be demolished, it will be strange not seeing it, eyesore or not.
headset
Reply #1 on: September 02, 2021, 02:26:27 PM
Fuck nostalgia - it needs to come down that.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #2 on: September 02, 2021, 02:39:20 PM
headset
Reply #3 on: September 02, 2021, 04:44:43 PM
LET ME GUESS EX-DORMAN LONG/BSC/REDPATH LADS?
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #4 on: September 02, 2021, 06:12:01 PM
A UNIQUE PHOTO OF DORMAN LONG AT NIGHT FROM THE TRAIN 2015 AFTER A DAY AT A BACKEND MEETING AT REDCAR.

IT STARTED LIGHT WITH A DAY AT THE RACES AND ENDED DARK AFTER A FEW POST RACING DRINKS ROUND THE TOWN !!!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:43 AM by Tortured_Mind »
headset
Reply #5 on: September 03, 2021, 07:54:54 AM
:jowo1:

A bit blurry that one - not like you that TM... you are normally on the button with your snaps!

SOMETHING DIFFERENT I WILL GIVE YOU THAT .....MAYBE THE BEER WAS KICKING IN ...:ponce:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #6 on: Today at 08:04:35 AM
 
headset
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:10:30 AM
SALT OF THE EARTH GRAFTERS!
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:08:06 PM
Nice video from Mad Mick here !

https://youtu.be/9M3FfIEOj4s
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #9 on: Today at 10:17:20 PM
   
