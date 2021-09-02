Welcome,
September 05, 2021, 10:34:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dorman Long Tower
Author
Topic: Dorman Long Tower (Read 418 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 207
Dorman Long Tower
«
on:
September 02, 2021, 10:41:49 AM
To be demolished, it will be strange not seeing it, eyesore or not.
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 320
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #1 on:
September 02, 2021, 02:26:27 PM
Fuck nostalgia - it needs to come down that.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 288
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #2 on:
September 02, 2021, 02:39:20 PM
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 320
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #3 on:
September 02, 2021, 04:44:43 PM
LET ME GUESS EX-DORMAN LONG/BSC/REDPATH LADS?
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 288
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #4 on:
September 02, 2021, 06:12:01 PM
A UNIQUE PHOTO OF DORMAN LONG AT NIGHT FROM THE TRAIN 2015 AFTER A DAY AT A BACKEND MEETING AT REDCAR.
IT STARTED LIGHT WITH A DAY AT THE RACES AND ENDED DARK AFTER A FEW POST RACING DRINKS ROUND THE TOWN !!!
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 320
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #5 on:
September 03, 2021, 07:54:54 AM
A bit blurry that one - not like you that TM... you are normally on the button with your snaps!
SOMETHING DIFFERENT I WILL GIVE YOU THAT .....MAYBE THE BEER WAS KICKING IN ...
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 288
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:04:35 AM
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 320
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:10:30 AM
SALT OF THE EARTH GRAFTERS!
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 412
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:08:06 PM
Nice video from Mad Mick here !
https://youtu.be/9M3FfIEOj4s
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 288
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:17:20 PM
