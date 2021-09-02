Welcome,
September 02, 2021, 03:37:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dorman Long Tower
Author
Topic: Dorman Long Tower (Read 85 times)
Robbso
Posts: 15 196
Dorman Long Tower
«
on:
Today
at 10:41:49 AM »
To be demolished, it will be strange not seeing it, eyesore or not.
headset
Posts: 2 269
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:26:27 PM »
Fuck nostalgia - it needs to come down that.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 268
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Dorman Long Tower
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:39:20 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
