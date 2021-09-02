Welcome,
September 06, 2021, 12:47:57 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Author
Topic: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. (Read 532 times)
headset
TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
ITS SPLIT FOR ME LOOKING AT THE CONDITIONS.....
I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...
I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF..
.... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....
C'MON ENGLAND....
https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/england-v-india/35657/commentary
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Bowling first .
Woakes and Pope start with YJB taking the gloves (which he should always do).
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
BOWLING FIRST...IT LOOKS LIKE ME AND JOE ARE ON THE SAME PAGE.....
Robbso
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Good bowling conditions, their batsman must be short of confidence after being blitzed twice this year. Australia then us last test. Good line and length should do it
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Brilliant analysis on sky sports ref Kohlis alignment.
Probably just gave the game away to the Indian analysis team and coaches too
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
That was an absolute Jaffa from Jimmy.
Three down !
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Going well here - if the can getKholi soon it will be job done in this first innings. He will have a score in him, I would bet in this series it's just when with him. Saying that he fucked up in one series over here with low scores.
Its'Looking like, the right decision to bowl.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
GOT HIM...GET IN.....
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
This is probably going to be the deciding test as the chances of a full game at Manchester in September are slim to none.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
true I never thought about that. Another one down, a lot will depend if perform with the bat again and not leave it all to Root
Pigeon droppings
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Think India could be looking for a new Captain soon.........
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
I will wait until we've had a bat before knocking the Indians score.
the bowlers are not our problem in test cricket.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Interesting days cricket yesterday now they have Root in the hut, its even stevens you would say for me.
time for some else to step up with the bat. under 200 all-out is normally a cracking days work but not with this batting lineup England has... We say it all a time big first hour today for England's batsmen. Otherwise, They might have us in some trouble come midday!
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
If we get to 300 from here that's fair.
Anything over 350 and this game is won.
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Low scoring game it is then !
Robbso
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Yup, Pope and Bairstow need to build a partnership or I fear the worst
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Good call sir.
Can I have a make n mend ?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Just looked at the scorecard. BBC headline is 'England close in on India's total' eh? In these conditions? Hardly. A good lot of work to go yet. Dig in, don't play 20:20 shots and bat through to 300+; that'll do it
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
It might be cowardly of me, I would settle for 200 and then go again and see what we can do in the second innings. The Bairstow wicket was a big one, them 2 looked to be settling in for 2 big scores.
I would take 250 now, i think 300 is asking a lot from those left.
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Scrape another 100 and well be a decent position
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
I don't think Ali reads COB, bob.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
It looks like the 300 is up and the 100 lead a couple of you have called. They could be the winning runs them
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
OUT, 99 lead that's healthy and might end up being the difference. 2 or 3 out tonight would be useful for England
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Jonny Bairstow proving that he should be wkt/bat
Stokes, woakes and Ali should be fighting it out for the all rounder slot.
The middle order? Fuck knows.
Robbso
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Stokes is the best all rounder in the world by a country mile
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Yep.
Provides so much balance to the side.
Butler isnt up to it. Play YJB and well have an extra slot in the middle order
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Bar Joe Root its the top order that's our problem. Ben Stokes is a must in my team.
In a tough position now the Indians can bat, I think we've let them off the hook here and can see a decent batting display from them today. Again the morning session could crucial to both sides. The pros/pundits always say day 3 is often the key date in a test match. Let's see who gets the better of day 3.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
One down. Oh, Jimmy Jimmy, Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Anderson..
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
IF I WAS A BETTING MAN I WOULD SAY WE ARE IN TROUBLE HERE.
2 DAYS LEFT, THE BEST WE CAN HOPE FOR IS A DRAW....
I CAN SEE THE INDIANS PILEING ON THE RUNS TODAY IN A QUICK MANNER..
AND THEN SKITTLING US OUT TO GET THE WIN.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR US WOULD BE MY TAKE ON THE TEST....
I CAN SEE THEM PUTTING US IN JUST AFTER TEA OR FOR THE LAST HOUR....
GIVEN OUR GENERAL BATTING OF LATE, TO SEE OUT A DRAW WOULD BE A GOOD MORAL TYPE OF RESULT FOR US, I CANT SEE3 US KNOCKING 300 + OFF TO GO ON AND BEAT THESE.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
A BIG ASK OF THE ENGLISH BATSMAN TO CHASE THAT TARGET DOWN.....
IF THEY CAN'T DO IT THEN THEY HAVE TO MAKE A DECENT FIST OF IT FOR PRIDES SAKE AND THE PAYING CROWD. ANYTHING LESS THAN 250 WILL BE VIEWED AS SHAMBOLIC BATTING AFTER ALL THE TALK OF THE PITCH BEING STILL IN GOOD NICK. INDIA ARE GOOD BUT ARE WE THAT BAD. WE WILL BE IF WE ROLL OVER WITHOUT A FIGHT. LET'S SEE WHO IS UP FOR IT FROM THIS ENGLISH BATTING LINEUP!!
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Excellent session from the English batsman....
Can we do it, it's a tall order for me....
Big first session in the morning, see that out and you just don't know with the win...
I will be disappointed if we lose it, that's my take this evening
Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Im not watching any of it today.
The same as Headingley in 2019 where I rode to Chichester and back .
Got back onboard base in time for the final runs.
Hopefully it works again.
Bernie
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Yes, she does tick the top totty boxes her Bernie...
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
one down... you would have taken 100 for 1 at this stage if offered it beforhand....
need a score from Malan... Root to take us close to the win if it is to happen with shots...
the wood goes up 5 or 6 down if not near the target scoe...
