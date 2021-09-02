headset

TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« on: September 02, 2021, 10:32:12 AM »



I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...



I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF..



.... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....



C'MON ENGLAND....



https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/england-v-india/35657/commentary

Robbso
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #3 on: September 02, 2021, 10:39:28 AM »
Good bowling conditions, their batsman must be short of confidence after being blitzed twice this year. Australia then us last test. Good line and length should do it

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #6 on: September 02, 2021, 02:25:46 PM »
Going well here - if the can getKholi soon it will be job done in this first innings. He will have a score in him, I would bet in this series it's just when with him. Saying that he fucked up in one series over here with low scores.

Its'Looking like, the right decision to bowl.

« Last Edit: September 02, 2021, 02:54:42 PM by headset »

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #9 on: September 02, 2021, 03:52:03 PM »
true I never thought about that. Another one down, a lot will depend if perform with the bat again and not leave it all to Root

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #12 on: September 03, 2021, 07:49:21 AM »
Interesting days cricket yesterday now they have Root in the hut, its even stevens you would say for me.

time for some else to step up with the bat. under 200 all-out is normally a cracking days work but not with this batting lineup England has... We say it all a time big first hour today for England's batsmen. Otherwise, They might have us in some trouble come midday!

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #18 on: September 03, 2021, 02:17:40 PM »
It might be cowardly of me, I would settle for 200 and then go again and see what we can do in the second innings. The Bairstow wicket was a big one, them 2 looked to be settling in for 2 big scores.



I would take 250 now, i think 300 is asking a lot from those left.

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #21 on: September 03, 2021, 05:06:38 PM »
It looks like the 300 is up and the 100 lead a couple of you have called. They could be the winning runs them

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #26 on: September 04, 2021, 05:08:17 AM »
Bar Joe Root its the top order that's our problem. Ben Stokes is a must in my team.



In a tough position now the Indians can bat, I think we've let them off the hook here and can see a decent batting display from them today. Again the morning session could crucial to both sides. The pros/pundits always say day 3 is often the key date in a test match. Let's see who gets the better of day 3.

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:35:37 AM »
IF I WAS A BETTING MAN I WOULD SAY WE ARE IN TROUBLE HERE.

2 DAYS LEFT, THE BEST WE CAN HOPE FOR IS A DRAW....



I CAN SEE THE INDIANS PILEING ON THE RUNS TODAY IN A QUICK MANNER..

AND THEN SKITTLING US OUT TO GET THE WIN.



Logged

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:31:40 PM »
NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR US WOULD BE MY TAKE ON THE TEST....



I CAN SEE THEM PUTTING US IN JUST AFTER TEA OR FOR THE LAST HOUR....



GIVEN OUR GENERAL BATTING OF LATE, TO SEE OUT A DRAW WOULD BE A GOOD MORAL TYPE OF RESULT FOR US, I CANT SEE3 US KNOCKING 300 + OFF TO GO ON AND BEAT THESE.

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:24:36 PM »
A BIG ASK OF THE ENGLISH BATSMAN TO CHASE THAT TARGET DOWN.....



IF THEY CAN'T DO IT THEN THEY HAVE TO MAKE A DECENT FIST OF IT FOR PRIDES SAKE AND THE PAYING CROWD. ANYTHING LESS THAN 250 WILL BE VIEWED AS SHAMBOLIC BATTING AFTER ALL THE TALK OF THE PITCH BEING STILL IN GOOD NICK. INDIA ARE GOOD BUT ARE WE THAT BAD. WE WILL BE IF WE ROLL OVER WITHOUT A FIGHT. LET'S SEE WHO IS UP FOR IT FROM THIS ENGLISH BATTING LINEUP!!

Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:53:26 PM »
Excellent session from the English batsman....

Can we do it, it's a tall order for me....

Big first session in the morning, see that out and you just don't know with the win...

I will be disappointed if we lose it, that's my take this evening

Ben G
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:26:23 AM »
Im not watching any of it today.





The same as Headingley in 2019 where I rode to Chichester and back .



Got back onboard base in time for the final runs.





Hopefully it works again.