September 03, 2021, 06:53:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Author
Topic: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. (Read 282 times)
headset
Posts: 2 292
TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:12 AM »
ITS SPLIT FOR ME LOOKING AT THE CONDITIONS.....
I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...
I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF..
.... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....
C'MON ENGLAND....
https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/england-v-india/35657/commentary
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 404
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:26 AM »
Bowling first .
Woakes and Pope start with YJB taking the gloves (which he should always do).
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 2 292
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:01 AM »
BOWLING FIRST...IT LOOKS LIKE ME AND JOE ARE ON THE SAME PAGE.....
Robbso
Posts: 15 202
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:28 AM »
Good bowling conditions, their batsman must be short of confidence after being blitzed twice this year. Australia then us last test. Good line and length should do it
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 404
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:51:00 AM »
Brilliant analysis on sky sports ref Kohlis alignment.
Probably just gave the game away to the Indian analysis team and coaches too
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 404
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:39:45 PM »
That was an absolute Jaffa from Jimmy.
Three down !
headset
Posts: 2 292
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:25:46 PM »
Going well here - if the can getKholi soon it will be job done in this first innings. He will have a score in him, I would bet in this series it's just when with him. Saying that he fucked up in one series over here with low scores.
Its'Looking like, the right decision to bowl.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 02:54:42 PM by headset
»
headset
Posts: 2 292
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 03:12:04 PM »
GOT HIM...GET IN.....
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:31:15 PM »
This is probably going to be the deciding test as the chances of a full game at Manchester in September are slim to none.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:52:03 PM »
true I never thought about that. Another one down, a lot will depend if perform with the bat again and not leave it all to Root
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 256
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:58 PM »
Think India could be looking for a new Captain soon.........
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:37:53 PM »
I will wait until we've had a bat before knocking the Indians score.
the bowlers are not our problem in test cricket.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:49:21 AM »
Interesting days cricket yesterday now they have Root in the hut, its even stevens you would say for me.
time for some else to step up with the bat. under 200 all-out is normally a cracking days work but not with this batting lineup England has... We say it all a time big first hour today for England's batsmen. Otherwise, They might have us in some trouble come midday!
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 404
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:17:45 AM »
If we get to 300 from here that's fair.
Anything over 350 and this game is won.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 404
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:50:33 AM »
Low scoring game it is then !
Robbso
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:01:35 PM »
Yup, Pope and Bairstow need to build a partnership or I fear the worst
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 404
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:59:17 PM »
Good call sir.
Can I have a make n mend ?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 950
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:51:33 PM »
Just looked at the scorecard. BBC headline is 'England close in on India's total' eh? In these conditions? Hardly. A good lot of work to go yet. Dig in, don't play 20:20 shots and bat through to 300+; that'll do it
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:17:40 PM »
It might be cowardly of me, I would settle for 200 and then go again and see what we can do in the second innings. The Bairstow wicket was a big one, them 2 looked to be settling in for 2 big scores.
I would take 250 now, i think 300 is asking a lot from those left.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 404
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:10:42 PM »
Scrape another 100 and well be a decent position
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 03:54:44 PM »
I don't think Ali reads COB, bob.
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:06:38 PM »
It looks like the 300 is up and the 100 lead a couple of you have called. They could be the winning runs them
headset
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 05:15:47 PM »
OUT, 99 lead that's healthy and might end up being the difference. 2 or 3 out tonight would be useful for England
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 404
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 05:52:24 PM »
Jonny Bairstow proving that he should be wkt/bat
Stokes, woakes and Ali should be fighting it out for the all rounder slot.
The middle order? Fuck knows.
Robbso
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 06:12:54 PM »
Stokes is the best all rounder in the world by a country mile
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 06:18:54 PM »
Yep.
Provides so much balance to the side.
Butler isnt up to it. Play YJB and well have an extra slot in the middle order
