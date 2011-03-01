headset

Offline



Posts: 2 292





Posts: 2 292 TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « on: Yesterday at 10:32:12 AM »



I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...



I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF..



.... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....



C'MON ENGLAND....



https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/england-v-india/35657/commentary

ITS SPLIT FOR ME LOOKING AT THE CONDITIONS.....I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF...... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....C'MON ENGLAND.... Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 202





Posts: 15 202 Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:39:28 AM » Good bowling conditions, their batsman must be short of confidence after being blitzed twice this year. Australia then us last test. Good line and length should do it Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 292





Posts: 2 292 Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:25:46 PM » Going well here - if the can getKholi soon it will be job done in this first innings. He will have a score in him, I would bet in this series it's just when with him. Saying that he fucked up in one series over here with low scores.

Its'Looking like, the right decision to bowl. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:54:42 PM by headset » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 292





Posts: 2 292 Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:52:03 PM » true I never thought about that. Another one down, a lot will depend if perform with the bat again and not leave it all to Root Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 292





Posts: 2 292 Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:49:21 AM » Interesting days cricket yesterday now they have Root in the hut, its even stevens you would say for me.

time for some else to step up with the bat. under 200 all-out is normally a cracking days work but not with this batting lineup England has... We say it all a time big first hour today for England's batsmen. Otherwise, They might have us in some trouble come midday! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 292





Posts: 2 292 Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:17:40 PM » It might be cowardly of me, I would settle for 200 and then go again and see what we can do in the second innings. The Bairstow wicket was a big one, them 2 looked to be settling in for 2 big scores.



I would take 250 now, i think 300 is asking a lot from those left. Logged