headset

Offline



Posts: 2 284





Posts: 2 284 TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « on: Yesterday at 10:32:12 AM »



I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...



I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF..



.... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....



C'MON ENGLAND....



https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/england-v-india/35657/commentary

ITS SPLIT FOR ME LOOKING AT THE CONDITIONS.....I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF...... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....C'MON ENGLAND.... Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 200





Posts: 15 200 Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:39:28 AM » Good bowling conditions, their batsman must be short of confidence after being blitzed twice this year. Australia then us last test. Good line and length should do it Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 284





Posts: 2 284 Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:25:46 PM » Going well here - if the can getKholi soon it will be job done in this first innings. He will have a score in him, I would bet in this series it's just when with him. Saying that he fucked up in one series over here with low scores.

Its'Looking like, the right decision to bowl. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:54:42 PM by headset » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 284





Posts: 2 284 Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:52:03 PM » true I never thought about that. Another one down, a lot will depend if perform with the bat again and not leave it all to Root Logged