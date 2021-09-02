Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 02, 2021, 03:37:51 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. (Read 86 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 2 269
TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
on:
Today
at 10:32:12 AM »
ITS SPLIT FOR ME LOOKING AT THE CONDITIONS.....
I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...
I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF..
.... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....
C'MON ENGLAND....
https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/england-v-india/35657/commentary
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 395
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:34:26 AM »
Bowling first .
Woakes and Pope start with YJB taking the gloves (which he should always do).
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 2 269
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:35:01 AM »
BOWLING FIRST...IT LOOKS LIKE ME AND JOE ARE ON THE SAME PAGE.....
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 196
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:39:28 AM »
Good bowling conditions, their batsman must be short of confidence after being blitzed twice this year. Australia then us last test. Good line and length should do it
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 395
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:51:00 AM »
Brilliant analysis on sky sports ref Kohlis alignment.
Probably just gave the game away to the Indian analysis team and coaches too
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 395
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:39:45 PM »
That was an absolute Jaffa from Jimmy.
Three down !
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 2 269
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:25:46 PM »
Going well here - if the can getKholi soon it will be job done in this first innings. He will have a score in him, I would bet in this series it's just when with him. Saying that he fucked up in one series over here with low scores.
Its'Looking like, the right decision to bowl.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:54:42 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 269
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:12:04 PM »
GOT HIM...GET IN.....
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 395
Re: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:31:15 PM »
This is probably going to be the deciding test as the chances of a full game at Manchester in September are slim to none.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...