Author Topic: TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY.  (Read 86 times)
headset
« on: Today at 10:32:12 AM »
ITS SPLIT FOR ME LOOKING AT THE CONDITIONS.....

I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...

I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD  WEATHER KEEPS OFF..

.... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....

C'MON ENGLAND....

https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/england-v-india/35657/commentary
Ben G
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:34:26 AM »
Bowling first .

Woakes and Pope start with YJB taking the gloves (which he should always do).
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:01 AM »
BOWLING FIRST...IT LOOKS LIKE ME AND JOE ARE ON THE SAME PAGE.....:mido:
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:39:28 AM »
Good bowling conditions, their batsman must be short of confidence after being blitzed twice this year. Australia then us last test. Good line and length should do it :alastair:
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:51:00 AM »
Brilliant analysis on sky sports ref Kohlis alignment.


Probably just gave the game away to the Indian analysis team and coaches too
Ben G
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:39:45 PM »
That was an absolute Jaffa from Jimmy.
Three down !
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:25:46 PM »
Going well here - if the can getKholi soon it will be job done in this first innings. He will have a score in him, I would bet in this series it's just when with him. Saying that he fucked up in one series over here with low scores.
Its'Looking like, the right decision to bowl.
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:12:04 PM »
GOT HIM...GET IN.....:mido:
Ben G
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:31:15 PM »
This is probably going to be the deciding test as the chances of a full game at Manchester in September are slim to none.

