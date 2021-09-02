headset

Posts: 2 264 TEST MATCH BAT OR BOWL TODAY. « on: Today at 10:32:12 AM »



I WOULD BOWL FIRST, BUT I DON'T THINK WINNING THE TOSS IS THAT IMPORTANT TODAY...



I WOULD GO WITH WOAKES AS WELL... SHOULD BE A GOOD ONE IF THE BAD WEATHER KEEPS OFF..



.... TOP-ORDER BATSMEN NEED TO SHOW UP AGAIN....



C'MON ENGLAND....



https://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/england-v-india/35657/commentary

