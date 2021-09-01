Welcome,
September 01, 2021
DJ Ed Spence
Topic: DJ Ed Spence
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 492
DJ Ed Spence
Today
at 08:14:37 PM »
I'm a bit disappointed to see him go. I know he hasn't guite delivered but has great energy which is something we lack. Probably not skillful enough for right wing and can't defend well enough for full back, but a decent wing back option.
Also, while I'm talking footy i think Warnock cost us the Van Bergen deal. Petulantly saying his likely signing is nothing to do with him is not going to make the lad feel like he is wanted. Needs to wind his neck in sometimes.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 192
Re: DJ Ed Spence
Today
at 08:34:45 PM »
Good on him, if he doesnt want a player he should say so.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 390
Re: DJ Ed Spence
Today
at 09:15:50 PM »
Reminded me of Richard Liburd
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 192
Re: DJ Ed Spence
Today
at 09:40:08 PM »
He looked the part when he broke into the squad, seemed to go backwards the more he played. Coulson surprised me, he never got a look in under warnock, might be a poor trainer.
