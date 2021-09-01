Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: DJ Ed Spence
I'm a bit disappointed to see him go. I know he hasn't guite delivered but has great energy which is something we lack. Probably not skillful enough for right wing and can't defend well enough for full back, but a decent wing back option.

Also, while I'm talking footy i think Warnock cost us the Van Bergen deal. Petulantly saying his likely signing is nothing to do with him is not going to make the lad feel like he is wanted. Needs to wind his neck in sometimes.
Good on him, if he doesnt want a player he should say so.
Reminded me of Richard Liburd
He looked the part when he broke into the squad, seemed to go backwards the more he played. Coulson surprised me, he never got a look in under warnock, might be a poor trainer.
