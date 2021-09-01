MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 492







Posts: 4 492

DJ Ed Spence « on: Today at 08:14:37 PM » I'm a bit disappointed to see him go. I know he hasn't guite delivered but has great energy which is something we lack. Probably not skillful enough for right wing and can't defend well enough for full back, but a decent wing back option.



Also, while I'm talking footy i think Warnock cost us the Van Bergen deal. Petulantly saying his likely signing is nothing to do with him is not going to make the lad feel like he is wanted. Needs to wind his neck in sometimes.