Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 042





Posts: 7 042

Re: Still the funniest interview ever « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:38:19 PM » Worked a gig with him in the 90's, pre Fantasy Football. God he was boring, his road manager talked him out of a second encore, so the crew could make last orders as we'd "suffered enough already"! Support act was a young lad with a very thin act based on self generated sound effects. Apparently he got fat, shaved his head and took over a pub. Doing alright I hear!