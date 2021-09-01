Welcome,
September 04, 2021, 12:28:09 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Still the funniest interview ever
Topic: Still the funniest interview ever (Read 307 times)
Ben G
Still the funniest interview ever
September 01, 2021, 11:11:09 AM
https://youtu.be/m70x6eHhZPc
Tory Cunt
Re: Still the funniest interview ever
September 01, 2021, 12:35:54 PM
A bit thin but I would have still fucked her, I bet so was dirty as fuck in the sack and she liked her flake just like I did....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Still the funniest interview ever
September 01, 2021, 04:28:11 PM
Frank Skinner is as funny as a babys funeral
Squarewheelbike
Re: Still the funniest interview ever
Yesterday
at 09:38:19 PM »
Worked a gig with him in the 90's, pre Fantasy Football. God he was boring, his road manager talked him out of a second encore, so the crew could make last orders as we'd "suffered enough already"! Support act was a young lad with a very thin act based on self generated sound effects. Apparently he got fat, shaved his head and took over a pub. Doing alright I hear!
