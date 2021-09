headset

Offline



Posts: 2 250





Posts: 2 250 CHILD KILLER TO BE RELEASED! « on: Today at 06:23:31 AM »





I STILL CAN'T WORK OUT HOW U CAN KILL SOMEONE THEN GET RELEASED....







WHEN THE VICTIM REMAINS DEAD...IT'S JUST NOT CRICKET...





I CAN ONLY THINK ITS TO DO WITH KEEPING NOB HEAD BIG WIGS AND DOO GOODERS IN EMPLOYMENT. AS APPOSE TO JUST LETTING THEM ROT OR BETTER STILL GIVE THEM THE DEATH PENALTY...



THIS CUNT IS ONE SICK BASTARD......WHO WILL CONTINUE TO COST THE TAXPAYER WHILST HEAPING MISERY ON THE VICTIMS FAMILIES KNOWING HE IS OUT FREE!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16018201/child-killer-colin-pitchfork-freed-parole-board-rejects-appeal/



WHAT A SICK COUNTRY WE LIVE IN!!I STILL CAN'T WORK OUT HOW U CAN KILL SOMEONE THEN GET RELEASED....WHEN THE VICTIM REMAINS DEAD...IT'S JUST NOT CRICKET...I CAN ONLY THINK ITS TO DO WITH KEEPING NOB HEAD BIG WIGS AND DOO GOODERS IN EMPLOYMENT. AS APPOSE TO JUST LETTING THEM ROT OR BETTER STILL GIVE THEM THE DEATH PENALTY...THIS CUNT IS ONE SICK BASTARD......WHO WILL CONTINUE TO COST THE TAXPAYER WHILST HEAPING MISERY ON THE VICTIMS FAMILIES KNOWING HE IS OUT FREE!! Logged