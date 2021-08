Pigeon droppings

In 1991, the angel of death Who is Beverly Allitt.... « on: Today at 11:45:06 PM » committed 4 murders (of children), 3 attempted murders, and 6 GBH. She was given a life sentence for each crime. They should have ran consecutively rather than concurrently!



She is eligible for parole in November of this year!



Why waste tax payers money on a parole hearing? She will NEVER see the outside of a high security mental hospital wall ever again!