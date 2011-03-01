Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 31, 2021, 10:01:17 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What a corker this is
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: What a corker this is (Read 119 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 946
What a corker this is
«
on:
Today
at 07:28:48 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58336998
How the hell did she get away with that, to such an unbelievable extent?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 839
Re: What a corker this is
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:26:56 PM »
Just a new version of the emperor's new clothes, mad that the scam can still be pulled in a modern world
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 946
Re: What a corker this is
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:28:00 PM »
Six billion
Would, like
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...