August 31, 2021, 07:55:24 PM
James Lea Siliki
Author
Topic: James Lea Siliki
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 838
James Lea Siliki
Today
at 06:18:38 PM »
Confirmed now. Warnock appears impressed he can pass a football
"My contacts in France are very impressed with him and we feel he will add to what we have, particularly with his range of passing.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 549
Re: James Lea Siliki
Today
at 06:30:13 PM »
That might mean Morsy out then. Would be slightly disappointed with that
El Capitan
Posts: 45 549
Re: James Lea Siliki
Today
at 06:32:52 PM »
Nathan Wood to Hibs on loan. Good move for him
