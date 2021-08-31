Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 31, 2021, 05:40:35 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Striker signed on a season long deal
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Striker signed on a season long deal (Read 100 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 187
Striker signed on a season long deal
«
on:
Today
at 03:19:21 PM »
Slovak international I think
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 385
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:35:19 PM »
Andra porar
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 187
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:37:45 PM »
Thatll be him, I broke the news before he was christened and given a name. Proper ITK
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 386
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:38:28 PM »
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 336
Infant Herpes
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:39:55 PM »
Not only has this guy scored against Poland and Israel, he scored 2 against Gibraltar. We are gonna piss this fucking league.
Logged
I know where you live
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 386
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:40:32 PM »
Middlesbrough have agreed a loan deal for James Léa-Siliki from Renne, according to @footyinsider247
.
The Teessiders will hold an option to make the deal permanent
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:42:37 PM by plazmuh
»
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 385
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:51:47 PM »
Could be a lot worse ..
Saido Berahino has signed for Sheff Wed.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 240
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:06:33 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 03:40:32 PM
Middlesbrough have agreed a loan deal for James Léa-Siliki from Renne, according to @footyinsider247
.
The Teessiders will hold an option to make the deal permanent
Fingers crossed you are right plaz the more the merry sqaud wise for us to kick on.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 240
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:07:13 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 03:38:28 PM
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 837
Re: Striker signed on a season long deal
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:49:42 PM »
Excellent record in Slovenia and Slovakia, very average for Sporting guess its as good as we can hope for in our position seems to have been very high on Warnocks wanted list
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...