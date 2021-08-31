Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 31, 2021, 05:40:35 PM
Striker signed on a season long deal
Robbso
« on: Today at 03:19:21 PM »
Slovak international I think :bc:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:35:19 PM »
Andra porar
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:37:45 PM »
Thatll be him, I broke the news before he was christened and given a name. Proper ITK :basil:
plazmuh
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:38:28 PM »
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:39:55 PM »
Not only has this guy scored against Poland and Israel, he scored 2 against Gibraltar. We are gonna piss this fucking league.
I know where you live
plazmuh
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:40:32 PM »
Middlesbrough have agreed a loan deal for James Léa-Siliki from Renne, according to @footyinsider247
.

The Teessiders will hold an option to make the deal permanent
« Last Edit: Today at 03:42:37 PM by plazmuh »
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:51:47 PM »
Could be a lot worse ..

Saido Berahino has signed for Sheff Wed.
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:33 PM »
Fingers crossed you are right plaz the more the merry sqaud wise for us to kick on.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:07:13 PM »
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:49:42 PM »
Excellent record in Slovenia and Slovakia, very average for Sporting guess its as good as we can hope for in our position seems to have been very high on Warnocks wanted list
