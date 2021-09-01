Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 01, 2021, 06:21:43 AM
ROBBIE SAVAGE
headset
Posts: 2 248


Yesterday at 06:03:01 AM
GETTING AMONGST IT ON THE TERRACES....SOME TOE TO TOE CARRY ON

HE WILL BE IN THE NEXT FOOTBALL FACTORY!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16006893/moment-robbie-savage-breaks-up-football-brawl-macclesfield/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 839


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:29:08 AM
Fair play, ok he hardly steams in but does get involved in the right way trying to break it up, I'm fairly impressed as I'm pretty sure most ex footballers wouldn't
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 267


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 AM

       https://streamable.com/a5nsvo  
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 706


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:14:54 PM
They like a scrap in Macc.
The Bear's Head used to be the place for guaranteed chew.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 549


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM
Has Kenny got your Geronimo joke yet, Tez? 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 267


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:02:23 PM
  https://streamable.com/i3vi67 
Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 400

Crabamity


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:35:07 PM
Soppie Ravage - how Guy Guy leaves Mattys bum 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 267


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #7 on: Today at 12:21:01 AM
Logged
headset
Posts: 2 248


Reply #8 on: Today at 06:08:17 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:21:01 AM



monkey

IT GAVE ME A CHUCKLE THIS MORNING, TM


THAT LOOKS LIKE HIM...:like:
Logged
