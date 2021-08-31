Welcome,
August 31, 2021, 11:59:01 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ROBBIE SAVAGE
Author
Topic: ROBBIE SAVAGE (Read 319 times)
headset
Posts: 2 240
ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
on:
Today
at 06:03:01 AM »
GETTING AMONGST IT ON THE TERRACES....SOME TOE TO TOE CARRY ON
HE WILL BE IN THE NEXT FOOTBALL FACTORY!!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16006893/moment-robbie-savage-breaks-up-football-brawl-macclesfield/
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 839
Re: ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:29:08 AM »
Fair play, ok he hardly steams in but does get involved in the right way trying to break it up, I'm fairly impressed as I'm pretty sure most ex footballers wouldn't
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 266
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:52:31 AM »
https://streamable.com/a5nsvo
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 706
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:14:54 PM »
They like a scrap in Macc.
The Bear's Head used to be the place for guaranteed chew.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 549
Re: ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:44:52 PM »
Has Kenny got your Geronimo joke yet, Tez?
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 266
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:02:23 PM »
https://streamable.com/i3vi67
calamity
Posts: 8 400
Crabamity
Re: ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:35:07 PM »
Soppie Ravage - how Guy Guy leaves Mattys bum
