August 31, 2021, 03:12:28 PM
Author Topic: ROBBIE SAVAGE  (Read 174 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:03:01 AM »
GETTING AMONGST IT ON THE TERRACES....SOME TOE TO TOE CARRY ON

HE WILL BE IN THE NEXT FOOTBALL FACTORY!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16006893/moment-robbie-savage-breaks-up-football-brawl-macclesfield/
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:29:08 AM »
Fair play, ok he hardly steams in but does get involved in the right way trying to break it up, I'm fairly impressed as I'm pretty sure most ex footballers wouldn't
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:52:31 AM »

       https://streamable.com/a5nsvo  
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:14:54 PM »
They like a scrap in Macc.
The Bear's Head used to be the place for guaranteed chew.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
