Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 31, 2021, 09:33:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ROBBIE SAVAGE  (Read 72 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 235


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:03:01 AM »
GETTING AMONGST IT ON THE TERRACES....SOME TOE TO TOE CARRY ON

HE WILL BE IN THE NEXT FOOTBALL FACTORY!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16006893/moment-robbie-savage-breaks-up-football-brawl-macclesfield/
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 835


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:29:08 AM »
Fair play, ok he hardly steams in but does get involved in the right way trying to break it up, I'm fairly impressed as I'm pretty sure most ex footballers wouldn't
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 