August 31, 2021, 09:33:42 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ROBBIE SAVAGE
Author
Topic: ROBBIE SAVAGE (Read 72 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 235
ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
on:
Today
at 06:03:01 AM »
GETTING AMONGST IT ON THE TERRACES....SOME TOE TO TOE CARRY ON
HE WILL BE IN THE NEXT FOOTBALL FACTORY!!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16006893/moment-robbie-savage-breaks-up-football-brawl-macclesfield/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 835
Re: ROBBIE SAVAGE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:29:08 AM »
Fair play, ok he hardly steams in but does get involved in the right way trying to break it up, I'm fairly impressed as I'm pretty sure most ex footballers wouldn't
Logged
Loading...