August 31, 2021, 06:13:35 AM
HAVE YOU EVER ACCIDENTALLY FALLEN INTO QUICKSAND ???
Author
Topic: HAVE YOU EVER ACCIDENTALLY FALLEN INTO QUICKSAND ??? (Read 13 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 261
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
HAVE YOU EVER ACCIDENTALLY FALLEN INTO QUICKSAND ???
«
on:
Today
at 05:00:53 AM
AND IF YOU DID WHAT HAPPENED ??? DID YOU LIVE TO TELL THE TALE ???
I'LL CHECK BACK WHEN I WAKE UP.
SEE YOU WHEN YOU WAKE UP IN THE MORNING !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 234
Re: HAVE YOU EVER ACCIDENTALLY FALLEN INTO QUICKSAND ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:20:46 AM
I CAN'T SAY I HAVE CHAP.....
I'VE HAD A FEW NEAR MISSES IN LIFE....NONE OF THE QUICKSAND VERITY.....
COMING BACK FROM A MATCH IN THE SMOKE LATE 80S EARLY 90S....
IGNORED THE SIGN DON'T PUT YOUR HEAD OUT THE WINDOW ON THE DOOR BETWEEN CARRIAGES....
I NEVER REALLY SMOKED GANGA AND HAD SOME AND FELT FUCKING WRECKED AND WAS GOING GREEN....
HUNG MY HEAD OUT THE WINDOW PITCH BLACK FOR SOME FRESH AIR AND FELT MY HAIR TOUCH A POLE....I MUST A BEEN FRACTIONS OF A MILLIMETER IN LOSING MY HEAD ON THE 125 THAT NIGHT...
Logged
