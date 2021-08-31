headset

I CAN'T SAY I HAVE CHAP.....

I'VE HAD A FEW NEAR MISSES IN LIFE....NONE OF THE QUICKSAND VERITY.....



I'VE HAD A FEW NEAR MISSES IN LIFE....NONE OF THE QUICKSAND VERITY.....



COMING BACK FROM A MATCH IN THE SMOKE LATE 80S EARLY 90S....



IGNORED THE SIGN DON'T PUT YOUR HEAD OUT THE WINDOW ON THE DOOR BETWEEN CARRIAGES....



I NEVER REALLY SMOKED GANGA AND HAD SOME AND FELT FUCKING WRECKED AND WAS GOING GREEN....



HUNG MY HEAD OUT THE WINDOW PITCH BLACK FOR SOME FRESH AIR AND FELT MY HAIR TOUCH A POLE....I MUST A BEEN FRACTIONS OF A MILLIMETER IN LOSING MY HEAD ON THE 125 THAT NIGHT...