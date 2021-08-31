Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 31, 2021, 06:13:35 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HAVE YOU EVER ACCIDENTALLY FALLEN INTO QUICKSAND ???  (Read 13 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 261


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:00:53 AM »
AND IF YOU DID WHAT HAPPENED ??? DID YOU LIVE TO TELL THE TALE ???

I'LL CHECK BACK WHEN I WAKE UP.

SEE YOU WHEN YOU WAKE UP IN THE MORNING !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 234


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:20:46 AM »
I CAN'T SAY I HAVE CHAP.....

I'VE HAD A FEW NEAR MISSES IN LIFE....NONE OF THE QUICKSAND VERITY.....

COMING BACK FROM A MATCH IN THE SMOKE LATE 80S EARLY 90S....

IGNORED THE SIGN DON'T PUT YOUR HEAD OUT THE WINDOW ON THE DOOR BETWEEN CARRIAGES....

I NEVER REALLY SMOKED GANGA  AND HAD SOME AND FELT FUCKING WRECKED AND WAS GOING GREEN....

HUNG MY HEAD OUT THE WINDOW PITCH BLACK FOR SOME FRESH AIR AND FELT MY HAIR TOUCH A POLE....I MUST A BEEN FRACTIONS OF A MILLIMETER IN LOSING MY HEAD ON THE 125 THAT NIGHT...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 