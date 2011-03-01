Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 31, 2021, 12:31:59 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Any plumbers on here?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Any plumbers on here? (Read 173 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 250
Any plumbers on here?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:36:04 PM »
Got a ???? About changing the cistern float valve....
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 687
Superstar
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:54 PM »
Remove plug or Turn it off and back on again
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 235
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:00:49 AM »
I'm afraid I can't help u pal, the only plumbing I do is when I'm plumming pussy....
I'm just an older version of Frenchy!
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 687
Superstar
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:28:21 AM »
First thing is .. turn the main water tap off first
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 687
Superstar
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:31:07 AM »
Quite recently weve redone one of our bathrooms, totally stripped ,bare 4 walls
New suite in, walls all slate, mint
Toilet has the worst flush ever, have a shite and its at least 2 or 3 flushes with skid marks
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 503
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:56:14 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:31:07 AM
Quite recently weve redone one of our bathrooms, totally stripped ,bare 4 walls
New suite in, walls all slate, mint
Toilet has the worst flush ever, have a shite and its at least 2 or 3 flushes with skid marks
You can blame Greta for that
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 943
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:09:54 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:31:07 AM
Quite recently weve redone one of our bathrooms, totally stripped ,bare 4 walls
New suite in, walls all slate, mint
Toilet has the worst flush ever, have a shite and its at least 2 or 3 flushes with skid marks
Divorce the filthy bugger
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 382
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:28:46 AM »
Has someone done a top shelf in the cistern?
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.urbandictionary.com/define.php%3fterm=Top-shelfing&=true
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 943
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:55:50 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:28:46 AM
Has someone done a top shelf in the cistern?
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.urbandictionary.com/define.php%3fterm=Top-shelfing&=true
You inhabit a strange world
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 382
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:13:16 PM »
You talk like a man whos never done shit on an oven tray and turned the oven on whilst at a party.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...