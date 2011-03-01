Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Any plumbers on here?  (Read 172 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 06:36:04 PM »
Got a ???? About changing the cistern float valve....
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:49:54 PM »
Remove plug or Turn it off and back on again
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:00:49 AM »
I'm afraid I can't help u pal, the only plumbing I do is when I'm plumming pussy....:ponce:

I'm just an older version of Frenchy!
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:28:21 AM »
First thing is.. turn the main water tap off first 
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:31:07 AM »
Quite recently weve redone one of our bathrooms, totally stripped ,bare 4 walls
New suite in, walls all slate, mint

Toilet has the worst flush ever, have a shite and its at least 2 or 3 flushes with skid marks
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:56:14 AM »
You can blame Greta for that :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:09:54 AM »
Divorce the filthy bugger  :alf:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:28:46 AM »
Has someone done a top shelf in the cistern?

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.urbandictionary.com/define.php%3fterm=Top-shelfing&amp=true
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:55:50 AM »
You inhabit a strange world  klins klins mick
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:13:16 PM »
You talk like a man whos never done shit on an oven tray and turned the oven on whilst at a party.
