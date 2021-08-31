Welcome,
August 31, 2021, 09:33:30 AM
Any plumbers on here?
Author
Topic: Any plumbers on here? (Read 125 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 250
Any plumbers on here?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:36:04 PM »
Got a ???? About changing the cistern float valve....
Minge
Posts: 10 686
Superstar
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:54 PM »
Remove plug or Turn it off and back on again
headset
Posts: 2 235
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:00:49 AM »
I'm afraid I can't help u pal, the only plumbing I do is when I'm plumming pussy....
I'm just an older version of Frenchy!
Minge
Posts: 10 686
Superstar
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:28:21 AM »
First thing is .. turn the main water tap off first
Minge
Posts: 10 686
Superstar
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:31:07 AM »
Quite recently weve redone one of our bathrooms, totally stripped ,bare 4 walls
New suite in, walls all slate, mint
Toilet has the worst flush ever, have a shite and its at least 2 or 3 flushes with skid marks
Snoozy
Posts: 503
Re: Any plumbers on here?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:56:14 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:31:07 AM
Quite recently weve redone one of our bathrooms, totally stripped ,bare 4 walls
New suite in, walls all slate, mint
Toilet has the worst flush ever, have a shite and its at least 2 or 3 flushes with skid marks
You can blame Greta for that
