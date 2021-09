headset

Posts: 2 619 RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « on: August 30, 2021, 08:44:42 AM »



IF HE GOES TO TRIAL VIDEO LINK IT ALL, IF HE IS FOUND GUILTY HE DOES HIS BIRD OVER THERE....



OR OVER HERE, THE DIRTY CUNT....



I DON'T THINK HE WILL EVER FACE TRIAL......



IT MIGHT GET INTERESTING FOR A YEAR OR TWO WHEN/AFTER THE QUEEN POPS IT......



IF IT DOESN'T HAPPEN THEN, IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.....



IT'S A BIG & POWERFUL OUTFIT ENGLISH ROYALTY AND ONE NOT TO BE MESSED WITH!!



THAT MAKES RANDY ANDY ONE DIRTY BUT LUCKY NONCE CUNT!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15999859/us-pressure-prince-andrew-sex-claims/











Posts: 2 619 Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #2 on: August 30, 2021, 09:53:54 AM » Quote from: Ben G on August 30, 2021, 08:52:54 AM They should hand over that woman who knocked down the kid then.









if enough people in the big seats and places kicked up enough fuss, it might have legs that option... the problem is every cunt in a big seat also has a lot to lose financially within the system if it never came off. i dont think it would ever come off that for those reasons. if enough people in the big seats and places kicked up enough fuss, it might have legs that option... the problem is every cunt in a big seat also has a lot to lose financially within the system if it never came off. i dont think it would ever come off that for those reasons. Logged

Posts: 2 619 Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #4 on: September 11, 2021, 05:09:12 AM »



had his papers served to him - it will give him something to read whilst in hiding!



It, or he - will never end up in court is my take on matters.....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16106139/prince-andrew-served-papers-rape-accuser-lawyers/ I see the "royal nonce" is back in the news again!had his papers served to him - it will give him something to read whilst in hiding!It, or he - will never end up in court is my take on matters..... Logged

Posts: 2 619 Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #6 on: September 17, 2021, 05:38:45 AM »





The royal nonce appears to be ducking and diving now with the latest sun relation....



Despite his probable guilt he does seem to be one step ahead of things. with his movements...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16161793/prince-andrew-avoids-sex-abuse-lawsuit-balmoral-scotland/ very true in what you say bob about that interview....The royal nonce appears to be ducking and diving now with the latest sun relation....Despite his probable guilt he does seem to be one step ahead of things. with his movements... Logged

Posts: 2 619 Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #7 on: September 17, 2021, 02:37:07 PM »



IT LOOKS LIKE PAPERS ARE HEADING HIS WAY -



THINGS CAN GET LOST IN THE POST - I WOULD HAVE SENT THEM RECORDED DELIVERY MYSELF...



LET'S HOPE FOR THE SAKE OF JUSTICE - GUILTY OR NOT HE GETS THEM PAPERS



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10001387/Virginia-Robertss-lawyers-release-photo-papers UPDATE ON THE ROYAL NONCE IN WATING----IT LOOKS LIKE PAPERS ARE HEADING HIS WAY -THINGS CAN GET LOST IN THE POST - I WOULD HAVE SENT THEM RECORDED DELIVERY MYSELF...LET'S HOPE FOR THE SAKE OF JUSTICE - GUILTY OR NOT HE GETS THEM PAPERS Logged

Posts: 16 982 Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #8 on: September 17, 2021, 02:46:23 PM » Some judgement that. You can serve the papers on his US lawyers. The double-standards in this case are horrible. There has GOT to be doubt here about what happened and about her motives for taking action now, a million years later. Then we look at the US woman who killed the lad because she was on wrong side of the road. Seems pretty clear that she's done that, no doubts, but does SHE get shit like this?



Posts: 2 872 Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #9 on: September 17, 2021, 03:52:50 PM » This is a civil case not legal so the rules are different but that said the rules for criminal cases have always seemed to lean in favour of the US.



However, he is acting like some sort of estate rat, hiding in his mams loft while the old bill are knocking on the door, old queenie hanging out her front window refusing to open the door shouting "he's not ere, not seen him for days" Logged

Infant Herpes





Posts: 344Infant Herpes Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #11 on: September 17, 2021, 08:53:00 PM » I really think we need to hear all the evidence before we label this non-sweating sweaty nonce a child bender.

Posts: 2 619 Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:54:37 AM »





Could he be about to walk...







Is she genuine or on the payroll...





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10034947/Eyewitness-says-saw-Prince-Andrew-dancin Randy Andy appears to have bagged himself a witness...Could he be about to walk...Is she genuine or on the payroll... Logged

Posts: 2 619 Re: RANDY ANDY BACK IN THE NEWS!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:50:23 PM »



That's what you get for reading the headlines and not the whole article.....it was early morning is my excuse



Yes a very brave woman to take that lot on That's what you get for reading the headlines and not the whole article.....it was early morning is my excuseYes a very brave woman to take that lot on Logged