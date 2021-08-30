Exiled_in_Herford Guest

TM is due a flounce isnt he « on: Yesterday at 05:31:29 PM » The fucking mong is going to have a meltdown I can feel it and will disappear for a few months! Then this place will be down to 3 posters. Where are you TM? Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 216





Posts: 2 216 Re: TM is due a flounce isnt he « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:06:10 PM »



HE IS AN HARDCORE SOLIDER LIKE THE REST OF US LEFT ON HERE....



WE DON'T BOW TO NO ONE, NOT LIKE THE RAW LOT....



WHO NEED PERMESION TO TALK OR GET TOLD WHAT TO DO.....





RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT!







they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing HE WILL NEVER FLOUNCE WE'VE TOUGHENED HIM UP....HE IS AN HARDCORE SOLIDER LIKE THE REST OF US LEFT ON HERE....WE DON'T BOW TO NO ONE, NOT LIKE THE RAW LOT....WHO NEED PERMESION TO TALK OR GET TOLD WHAT TO DO.....RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT!they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: TM is due a flounce isnt he « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:06:10 PM





RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT!







they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing

RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT!they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing













It's embarrassing that like



It looks like Herford is actually Ken



Probably been on the yag all day and totally flipped



It's all in the name of fun Kenny man you need to lighten up



If Raw flops the lads will come back on here you can soon get a new handle too & make a return. No need for all these crazy outbursts all it it's just words on a screen man so grow up





It's embarrassing that likeIt looks like Herford is actually KenProbably been on the yagall day and totally flippedIt's all in the name of fun Kenny man you need to lighten upIf Raw flops the lads will come back on here you can soon get a new handle too & make a return. No need for all these crazy outbursts all it it's just words on a screen man so grow up Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: TM is due a flounce isnt he « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 PM » I MIGHT DO SOME DAFT THINGS BUT I DON'T STOOP AS LOW AS THIS. IT IS DISTURBING TO SAY THE LEAST !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats