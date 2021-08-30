Welcome,
August 30, 2021, 10:22:42 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TM is due a flounce isnt he
Author
Topic: TM is due a flounce isnt he (Read 205 times)
Exiled_in_Herford
Guest
TM is due a flounce isnt he
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:31:29 PM
The fucking mong is going to have a meltdown I can feel it and will disappear for a few months! Then this place will be down to 3 posters. Where are you TM?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 885
Bugger.
Re: TM is due a flounce isnt he
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:38:04 PM
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 216
Re: TM is due a flounce isnt he
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:10 PM
HE WILL NEVER FLOUNCE WE'VE TOUGHENED HIM UP....
HE IS AN HARDCORE SOLIDER LIKE THE REST OF US LEFT ON HERE....
WE DON'T BOW TO NO ONE, NOT LIKE THE RAW LOT....
WHO NEED PERMESION TO TALK OR GET TOLD WHAT TO DO.....
RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT!
they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing
MikeFrench
Guest
Re: TM is due a flounce isnt he
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:46 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 08:06:10 PM
RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT!
they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing
It's embarrassing that like
It looks like Herford is actually Ken
Probably been on the yag
all day and totally flipped
It's all in the name of fun Kenny man you need to lighten up
If Raw flops the lads will come back on here you can soon get a new handle too & make a return. No need for all these crazy outbursts all it it's just words on a screen man so grow up
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TM is due a flounce isnt he
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:52 PM
I MIGHT DO SOME DAFT THINGS BUT I DON'T STOOP AS LOW AS THIS. IT IS DISTURBING TO SAY THE LEAST !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 216
Re: TM is due a flounce isnt he
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:50:04 AM
Quote from: MikeFrench on
Yesterday
at 09:46:46 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 08:06:10 PM
RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT!
they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing
It's embarrassing that like
It looks like Herford is actually Ken
Probably been on the yag
all day and totally flipped
It's all in the name of fun Kenny man you need to lighten up
If Raw flops the lads will come back on here you can soon get a new handle too & make a return. No need for all these crazy outbursts all it it's just words on a screen man so grow up
HE HAS A POINT KENNY LAD, I HOPE ITS NOT YOU AS A BOARD OWNER MAKING UP FAKE PROFILES,,,, THATS WHAT YOUR GOOFERS ARE FOR....WELL THATS HOW IT SHOULD BE ...
RAW WONT COLLAPSE,,,, KENNY DIDNT GIVE OUT ALL THEM 'ADMIN' PASSES FOR FUCK ALL..
