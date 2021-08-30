Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 30, 2021, 10:22:42 AM
Author Topic: TM is due a flounce isnt he  (Read 205 times)
Exiled_in_Herford
Guest
« on: Yesterday at 05:31:29 PM »
The fucking mong is going to have a meltdown I can feel it and will disappear for a few months! Then this place will be down to 3 posters. Where are you TM?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 885


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:38:04 PM »
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 216


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:06:10 PM »
HE WILL NEVER FLOUNCE WE'VE TOUGHENED HIM UP....

HE IS AN HARDCORE SOLIDER LIKE THE REST OF US LEFT ON HERE....

WE DON'T BOW TO NO ONE, NOT LIKE THE RAW LOT....

WHO NEED PERMESION TO TALK OR GET TOLD WHAT TO DO.....


RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT! monkey



they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing lost
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:06:10 PM



RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT! monkey



they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing lost







It's embarrassing that like  souey charles 

It looks like Herford is actually Ken  lost 

Probably been on the yag  :beer: :beer:  all day and totally flipped  monkey monkey monkey

It's all in the name of fun Kenny man you need to lighten up  :like: :like:

If Raw flops the lads will come back on here you can soon get a new handle too & make a return. No need for all these crazy outbursts all it it's just words on a screen man so grow up  mcl
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 253


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 PM »
I MIGHT DO SOME DAFT THINGS BUT I DON'T STOOP AS LOW AS THIS. IT IS DISTURBING TO SAY THE LEAST !!!  
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 216


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:50:04 AM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 09:46:46 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:06:10 PM



RICK BELL ME...FFS.... RING HIM YOURSELF U CHEEKY CUNT! monkey



they must be all kens puppy dogs on RAW.. god knows what you will all have blocky doing lost







It's embarrassing that like  souey charles 

It looks like Herford is actually Ken  lost 

Probably been on the yag  :beer: :beer:  all day and totally flipped  monkey monkey monkey

It's all in the name of fun Kenny man you need to lighten up  :like: :like:

If Raw flops the lads will come back on here you can soon get a new handle too & make a return. No need for all these crazy outbursts all it it's just words on a screen man so grow up  mcl





HE HAS A POINT KENNY LAD, I HOPE ITS NOT YOU AS A BOARD OWNER MAKING UP FAKE PROFILES,,,, THATS WHAT YOUR GOOFERS ARE FOR....WELL THATS HOW IT SHOULD BE ...:ponce:

RAW WONT COLLAPSE,,,, KENNY DIDNT GIVE OUT ALL THEM 'ADMIN' PASSES FOR FUCK ALL.. monkey
